"I decided at 8.30pm last night"- Stuart Broad announces retirement from Test cricket

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has confirmed that the ongoing fifth Ashes Test match will be the last of his career. The right-arm pacer confirmed that tomorrow or Monday will be his last day as a Test cricketer for England.

Stuart Broad has been one of the most successful bowlers in Test cricket history. He has represented England in 166 Test matches, scalping 600 wickets. Broad made his debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo back in 2007. In the last 16 years, he has witnessed many ups and downs en route to his journey of becoming one of the best pacers of all time.

Speaking with Sky Sports at the end of the third day's play in London, Broad made the big announcement and said:

"Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have."

Disclosing when he made up his mind to announce retirement from Test cricket, Broad added:

"I decided at 8.30pm last night. I have been thinking about it for a couple of weeks. England vs Australia has always been the pinnacle for me. I have loved the battles that have come my way and the team's way. I have a love affair with Ashes cricket. I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket."

"I am loving cricket as much as I ever have. I have always wanted to finish at the top."

"It just felt like the right time"- Stuart Broad reveals when he informed Ben Stokes about his decision to retire

During the same chat, Broad mentioned that he informed Ben Stokes about his decision to retire last night. He felt that it was the right time for him to hang up his boots.

"I told Stokesy last night and the changing room this morning. It just felt like the right time."

Stuart Broad concluded by saying that he was a little unsure about his decision until last evening. However, he was content and happy with the things he achieved.