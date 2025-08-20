  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • "I guess he doesn't have many followers on social media" - When Gautam Gambhir hailed Shreyas Iyer over Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

"I guess he doesn't have many followers on social media" - When Gautam Gambhir hailed Shreyas Iyer over Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 20, 2025 20:09 IST
Final Previews - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma in an animated discussion during the 2025 Champions Trophy [Credit: Getty]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir called out fans and former players for not crediting middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer as much as stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma two years back. Gambhir's remarks came after India's 70-run win in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

Ad

Batting first, the Men in Blue posted a massive 397/4 in 50 overs, thanks to centuries from Kohli and Iyer. The duo was helped by a terrific start from skipper Rohit Sharma, scoring 47 off 29 deliveries.

It was Kohli's historic 50th ODI century, helping him overtake Sachin Tendulkar as the all-time leader in three-figure scores in the 50-over format. Yet, Iyer scored at a much faster rate, finishing on 105 off 70 balls.

Talking about Iyer's knock on Star Sports, Gambhir said (via NDTV):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I said it on-air, and I want to repeat it. He was the gamechanger against New Zealand. I guess he doesn't have many followers on social media, that's why he didn't get as much praise. He's playing his first World Cup. You expect Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to perform in big games because they have experience. Kohli is playing his fourth World Cup, Rohit has played 3. Shreyas is playing his first."
Ad

He added:

"It is unfortunate that he isn't getting as much appreciation as others. Shreyas Iyer, for me, has produced unbelievable batting. He didn't let the pressure get to Virat Kohli. The difference between 350 and 390 was Shreyas Iyer. Imagine how much pressure India would have been in, if India had set a target of 350."

It was a second consecutive century for Iyer, following his 128* in the final league stage game against the Netherlands. The right-hander enjoyed a magnificent 2023 ODI World Cup, scoring 530 runs at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 113.24 in 11 matches.

Ad

Shreyas Iyer was surprisingly omitted from India's 2025 Asia Cup squad

Ad

Shreyas Iyer continues to miss out on selection to the Indian T20I side after his most recent snubbing from the 2025 Asia Cup squad. Team India announced their 15-member roster for the continental tournament on Tuesday, August 19.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a sensational IPL 2025 season, scoring 604 runs in 17 games at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07. Batting aside, Iyer has arguably been the best Indian T20 captain over the past two years, leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the title in 2024 and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the final this year.

The star batter hasn't played a T20I for India since the end of the 2023 season despite averaging over 30 at a strike rate of 136.12 in 51 outings.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications