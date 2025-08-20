"I guess he doesn't have many followers on social media" - When Gautam Gambhir hailed Shreyas Iyer over Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir called out fans and former players for not crediting middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer as much as stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma two years back. Gambhir's remarks came after India's 70-run win in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.Batting first, the Men in Blue posted a massive 397/4 in 50 overs, thanks to centuries from Kohli and Iyer. The duo was helped by a terrific start from skipper Rohit Sharma, scoring 47 off 29 deliveries.It was Kohli's historic 50th ODI century, helping him overtake Sachin Tendulkar as the all-time leader in three-figure scores in the 50-over format. Yet, Iyer scored at a much faster rate, finishing on 105 off 70 balls.Talking about Iyer's knock on Star Sports, Gambhir said (via NDTV):&quot;I said it on-air, and I want to repeat it. He was the gamechanger against New Zealand. I guess he doesn't have many followers on social media, that's why he didn't get as much praise. He's playing his first World Cup. You expect Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to perform in big games because they have experience. Kohli is playing his fourth World Cup, Rohit has played 3. Shreyas is playing his first.&quot;He added:&quot;It is unfortunate that he isn't getting as much appreciation as others. Shreyas Iyer, for me, has produced unbelievable batting. He didn't let the pressure get to Virat Kohli. The difference between 350 and 390 was Shreyas Iyer. Imagine how much pressure India would have been in, if India had set a target of 350.&quot;It was a second consecutive century for Iyer, following his 128* in the final league stage game against the Netherlands. The right-hander enjoyed a magnificent 2023 ODI World Cup, scoring 530 runs at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 113.24 in 11 matches.Shreyas Iyer was surprisingly omitted from India's 2025 Asia Cup squadShreyas Iyer continues to miss out on selection to the Indian T20I side after his most recent snubbing from the 2025 Asia Cup squad. Team India announced their 15-member roster for the continental tournament on Tuesday, August 19.The 30-year-old enjoyed a sensational IPL 2025 season, scoring 604 runs in 17 games at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07. Batting aside, Iyer has arguably been the best Indian T20 captain over the past two years, leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the title in 2024 and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the final this year.The star batter hasn't played a T20I for India since the end of the 2023 season despite averaging over 30 at a strike rate of 136.12 in 51 outings.