England's left-arm spinner Jack Leach has highlighted the role clarity he has been given under Ben Stokes' captaincy. The veteran spinner revealed ahead of the 2023 Ashes series that Stokes keeps him going even when things aren't that favorable.

Leach has been one of the most improved English bowlers in the last 18 months and played a vital role in England's Test series victory in Pakistan. The 31-year-old was the highest wicket-taker for England in the three-match series, taking 15 wickets with two four-wicket hauls.

Speaking to BBC Points West, Leach said that he no longer has to 'just hold an end' and believes teams taking him lightly works in his favor.

"I know my role within the team a lot more than I ever did and that's really helpful. I know I'm not there to just hold an end, I'm there to make an impact. I guess we've got such a good seam attack that maybe teams are going to see an opportunity against me to take me on and that's going to make opportunities if I can bowl somewhere near my best."

The Somerset spinner acknowledged that he had to undergo a lot of on-the-job learnings and thanked Stokes for keeping faith in him.

"I guess there was a learning thing I had to go through in international cricket and learn on the job in terms of playing on some really good wickets - how to get more out of the surfaces, how to get more on the ball. That's taken time and I've loved playing under Baz and Stokesy, Stokesy's shown a lot of faith in me and bowled me in lots of different situations and I think that's really helped me progress my development."

The veteran also performed well during England's Test series against New Zealand last summer, picking up 13 wickets in three matches with two fifers and a ten-wicket haul.

"Australia are a good team and have been playing good cricket for years" - Jack Leach

Jack Leach. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking of the Ashes series, Leach said there's still scope for improvement in their 'Bazball' approach and expects an exciting Ashes series.

"Australia are a good team and have been playing good cricket for years so I think it's got the ingredients for a really exciting series and I can't wait to play in it hopefully if selected. There's still a lot of improving to do I think and I guess the difference between doing really well and really badly can sometimes just be how the team's doing."

The left-arm spinner was part of the 2019 Ashes series against Australia and took 12 wickets in four Tests at 25.83

Poll : 0 votes