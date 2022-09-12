"I'll be thinking about pulling out of WBBL because I don't want to miss out on playing for India" - Smriti Mandhana 

Star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana could opt out of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 2022) as part of her workload management. The left-handed batter emphasized that playing international cricket is her priority.

Speaking at a press conference, Mandhana stated that she might consider pulling out of the WBBL to remain fully fit for India's upcoming assignments. She also pointed out how she has been on the road since March.

The southpaw, however, added that she isn't complaining about the jam-packed schedule, as the Indian women's team did have to miss out on several matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mandhana explained:

"Definitely I'll be thinking about pulling out of WBBL because I don't want to miss out on playing for India or having any niggles when I play for India because I want to give my 100% when I play international cricket. So definitely I'll be thinking about playing or pulling out of Big Bash."

She added:

"I have been on the road for a while now," she said. "Post the one-day World Cup, I have been on the road with the domestic and the tournaments you mentioned [the Sri Lanka tour, the Commonwealth Games, the Women's Hundred].

"I just try to tell myself that because of Covid we haven't really played a lot of cricket and we really hoped that we came back and start playing cricket."

Mandhana managed 23 runs off 20 deliveries in the opening encounter of India's three-match T20I series against England. The visitors suffered a nine-wicket loss in the clash and will have to win the upcoming fixture to stay afloat in the rubber.

"That also helps to be in a good mindset" - Smriti Mandhana on her mother traveling with her

Mandhana, who plied her trade for Southern Brave at The Hundrerd 2022, is part of India's squad for their ongoing white-ball series against hosts England.

She revealed that her mother has traveled with her for the tour and it has helped her have a positive mindset. She added:

"And now I can't be complaining that we have a lot of cricket on the platter. As a woman player we always wanted this sort of schedule for us.

"I'm really happy to be playing so much cricket and I've had my family over, like my mom is over here and she was here for the Hundred as well. So that also helps to be in a good mindset and the team-mates have been just amazing. It feels like we're a family together."

Mandhana will next be seen in action on Tuesday, September 13, when India and England lock horns in the second T20I at the County Ground in Derby.

