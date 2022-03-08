"I'm not going to play first-class cricket again"- Aaron Finch

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has made a stunning revelation that he won't be playing first-class cricket again. The 35-year-old believes there are young, talented players who deserve an opportunity to represent Victoria in the Marsh Sheffield Shield and he wants to make way for them.

Finch, who in 2020 conceded that his Test career was all but over, has played just five Tests for Australia, scoring 278 runs at an average of 27.8. He last played a Test against India on Boxing Day in 2018. Saying that he realizes he's not going to play Test cricket again, Finch has called it quits from red-ball cricket.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, this is what Aaron Finch had to say about his first-class career.

"I don't think I'll play again. There's no point, I'm not going to play Test cricket again so the younger guys in our squad, there are some really talented players, so there's no point me taking up one of those spots when they can be getting really valuable game time. I love playing red-ball cricket, but it's just reality. Unless you're pushing for a Test match, I don't really see the point, to be honest."

"I feel like I am hitting it nicely"- Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has a huge year ahead of him with the T20 World Cup to be hosted by Australia later in 2022. However, he is focused on the upcoming limited-overs series against Pakistan and is working on some technical aspects of his game. He revealed:

"It's always nice to go into a series getting some runs but that's still a couple of weeks away so now it's just down to a couple of weeks of training. I feel like I'm hitting it nicely; I'm just tinkering a little bit with my technique and a few really minor changes, so it's just about trying to get them implemented as quick as I can."

After a strong batting effort from Australia in reply to Pakistan on Day 4, the first Test between the two nations seems to be heading for a tame draw.

