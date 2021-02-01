Never questioned Virat Kohli's ODI or Test captaincy: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has given his stamp of approval to Virat Kohli as India's Test match skipper and expressed hope the team breaks new grounds under his leadership.

Virat Kohli will be back to lead the Indian cricket team in the Test series against England.

The Indian skipper had missed the last three Tests of the team's tour to Australia as he had returned home for the birth of his first child.

In the recent edition of the Star Sports show Game Plan, Gautam Gambhir was asked about Virat Kohli's captaincy and his possible reaction to the way the Indian team bounced back in Australia in his absence.

Gautam Gambhir pointed out that he never had any apprehensions about Virat Kohli's credentials as a skipper in Test matches or ODI cricket.

He hopes the Indian team will grow from strength to strength under Kohli's astute leadership.

"I have always had question marks over his T20 captaincy but I never had question marks on his 50-over or Test match captaincy. India has done very well under his leadership especially in red-ball cricket and I am sure India will continue to grow further under his leadership," Gambhir said.

The former cricketer added that Virat Kohli would have been delighted by the Indian team's exploits.

Gambhir added that Kohli has himself mentioned repeatedly that the team is not a one-man army.

"India was never dependent on one or two people and Virat Kohli has said that time and time again. Yes, Virat Kohli is the leader and I am sure he is going to be as happy as the rest of the squad as well. He has done really well in Test cricket," said Gambhir.

"Captain should be the one who scares and terrifies the other team. And he is the best player of his team. And it is Virat Kohli in this Test team that makes all the team afraid." - Aakash Chopra — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 26, 2021

"Virat Kohli is going to come back fresh" - Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli will hope to be back to his run-scoring best in the India-England series

Gautam Gambhir was also asked if it will be good for India that a lot of fresh minds and legs are returning to the squad.

He responded by stating that Virat Kohli's rejuvenated and happy mind, after the arrival of the new member in his family, will be the biggest positive for Team India.

"One important person is obviously Virat Kohli because he is going to come back fresh. He is going to come back happy as well. I am sure he has probably experienced the best phase of his life because once you have a little one, nothing can beat that. The leader needs to be fresh and happy," said Gambhir.

The former Indian opener signed off by stating that Virat Kohli would have the team's interests foremost in his mind when asked if he would be itching to start the new decade with a big knock.

"As any cricketer would say, it is not about hundreds. It is about the runs you can score to make your team win. For Virat Kohli it really does not matter that he has not batted in Australia, obviously he would have loved to but the most important thing is that he is going to look forward to the England series and he knows how important the series is to qualify for the World Test Championship final," concluded Gambhir

The Indian team would be looking to maintain the momentum gained with the historic Test series win in Australia.

Virat Kohli would be also be hoping to get back to his big-scoring ways after failing to score a century in the truncated 2020 cricket calendar.