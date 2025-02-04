“I can't think of anyone better” - When an Indian legend described Gautam Gambhir as the best Indian opener since Sunil Gavaskar

There was a time when current India head coach Gautam Gambhir was appreciated by his Delhi and national teammate Virender Sehwag and compared with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Sehwag, who was an iconic opener himself, made this comparison after Gambhir had scored 445 runs on India's tour of New Zealand in early 2009. The outspoken Delhi batter had made the observation to The Hindu (via ESPN Cricinfo).

"Gautam Gambhir is the only opener I have known who is at ease in any form of the game. Sunil Gavaskar was a great opener in Tests and one-dayers and Gambhir has adapted wonderfully to the T20 format too. He is just too good," Sehwag said.

"Just see how he kept adapting. I can't think of anyone better than Gambhir in terms of technique, temperament and style. To me, he is the best opener India has had since Gavaskar," he added.

The 41-year-old played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is in his career, which came to an end in 2016. He was most successful in ODIs, having amassed 5,238 runs at an average of 39.68, including 11 centuries and 34 half-centuries.

Gautam Gambhir will be rated based on India's performance in the Champions Trophy

Gambhir, who came under fire following India's lacklustre performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after they lost 1-3 to Australia, seems to have redeemed himself somewhat with the Men in Blue's crushing 4-1 series win over England.

Although the latter result came in T20Is, Indian cricket fans may finally be placated over his appointment as head coach, which had raised many eyebrows. India will now take on the same opponents in a three-match ODI series.

Gambhir will also be tested when India participates in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which is set to be played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates later this month. Due to political tensions with Pakistan, India will play all their matches in the UAE.

This will be India's first major ODI tournament after their soul-crushing loss to Australia in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. They are paired with arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh in Group A of the tournament.

