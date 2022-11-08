"I think it will be the first time England's players have got a sense of occasion in this World Cup" - Michael Atherton ahead of semi-finals

Former England captain Michael Atherton has shared his thoughts on the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final between Jos Buttler's side and India.

He believes that the English players will get their first taste of the sense of occasion during the match on November 10. Atherton conceded that England might feel the pressure amid a massive Indian crowd at the Adelaide Oval.

India and England will lock horns in the second semi-final on Thursday to punch their ticket for the tournament decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Men in Blue topped Group 1 with four wins in five matches. Meanwhile, England sneaked through to the semi-finals, given their superior net run rate pipped Australia.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Atherton suggested that England haven't attracted crowds in the tournament, unlike India and Pakistan. However, the 54-year-old wondered what the spectator count would have been in the rain-abandoned game against Australia.

He said:

"I think it will be the first time England's players have got a sense of occasion in this World Cup. England have not been in India and Pakistan's group and those two teams have really driven the crowds in this tournament. What would have been England's big crowd against Australia at the MCG was washed out."

The India-Pakistan clash at the MCG attracted a record crowd of 90293, while the fixture against Zimbabwe had 82507.

"I don't think they feel they have played at their best yet" - Michael Atherton on England

Michael Atherton. (Image Credits: Getty)

The former opener revealed speaking to England skipper Jos Buttler. He stated that he discovered disappointment in the camp as they failed to beat Sri Lanka convincingly. However, the cricketer-turned-commentator expects England to play their best game moving forward.

"I spoke to Jos and he said the feeling after Sri Lanka was not one of elation, but real disappointment at the level of performance as they feel they should have won that game two or three down with three or four overs to spare at a bit of a canter. I don't think they feel they have played at their best yet but if you look at last year's tournament, you'd say exactly that about Australia."

Should England lift the trophy, it will be their second T20 World Cup crown, having won the first in 2010 in the West Indies.

