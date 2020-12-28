"I told Ravindra Jadeja not to worry about my run out" - Ajinkya Rahane

Team India captain Ajinkya Rahane opened out about his run out following the end of the third day’s play in the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Monday.

Ajinkya Rahane was run out for 112 after Ravindra Jadeja called him for a quick single. Marnus Labuschagne got in a quick throw from short cover, and the Mumbaikar was found tantalizingly short of the crease.

After the decision was given, Ajinkya Rahane was seen giving words of encouragement to Jadeja, putting behind the disappointment of his run out.

Speaking to the host broadcaster at the end of the day’s play, Ajinkya Rahane said:

“I initially thought I was in. I told him (Jadeja) not to worry about my run out and to keep doing well.”

The 32-year-old has garnered plenty of praise for his shrewd captaincy, both in the field and with the bat.

Rahane's leg-side field placing strangled the Aussies in the first innings while he also led with the bat, hitting a splendid hundred as India replied with 326 to Australia’s 195.

Ajinkya Rahane was proactive with his leadership in the second innings as well. He instantly took the call to review the caught behind against opposition skipper Tim Paine, without even looking at wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Speaking about his leadership, Ajinkya Rahane said:

“Captaincy is all about backing your instinct. You’ve got to back your gut feeling.”

He also praised the bowlers for reducing Australia to 133 for 6 in the second innings. The hosts currently lead by just two runs. The Indian skipper stated:

“Credit to the bowlers, they bowled in the right areas.”

Still feel that my hundred against England at Lord’s is my best: Ajinkya Rahane

When asked about his century in this Test, Ajinkya Rahane termed it as 'special'. He, however, still considered his hundred at Lord’s against England in 2014 as his best. Rahane was quoted as saying:

“It (hundred) was really special. Getting a century always is. Still feel that my hundred against England at Lord’s is my best.”

Although India are in the ascendancy following the end of day three at the MCG, Ajinkya Rahane is not looking too far ahead. According to him, there is still a job to be done. He reminded:

“This game is not over yet, still have to get four more wickets.”

Resuming the day at 277 for 5, India were bowled out for 326, with the lower-order again disappointing. However, the bowlers led India’s fight back as Australia lost half their side for under 100.

Steve Smith once again failed, managing just 8 runs, while Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed for 28.