Sachin Tendulkar believes Ajinkya Rahane-Ravindra Jadeja partnership might have taken the Boxing Day Test away from Australia

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar believes the partnership between stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja might prove to be decisive for Team India in the Boxing Day Test. The Little Master also lauded Rahane, who played a gutsy knock under immense pressure.

Jadeja walked in to bat with the visitors at 173/5 and still 22 runs behind Australia's first innings total. However, the all-rounder batted patiently and proved to be the ideal foil for Rahane, who was putting the bad balls away at the other end. The Indian captain brought up his 12th Test hundred and the visitors ended day two on 277-5, with a lead of 82 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and praised Team India's performance in the first two days through a series of tweets. Along with Ajinkya Rahane and Jadeja, the 47-year-old also hailed the Indian bowling and debutant Shubman Gill's fearless batting at the top of the order. He tweeted:

"2 good days for India in the 2nd Test. @Jaspritbumrah93, @ashwinravi99 & Mohammed Siraj bowled really well and continued to keep the pressure on to restrict Australia to a low total. Well done by the stand-in captain Ajinkya, who made some real smart bowling changes coupled..."

"..with good field placements..@RealShubmanGill got off to a good start on debut with some good shots and looked comfortable at the crease. @ajinkyarahane88 and @imjadeja have stitched a very crucial partnership which may just take the game away from Australia."

"Last but not least, fantastic knock by @ajinkyarahane88 who not only looked solid in his defense but was also looking to play attacking shots. He kept the momentum going really well."

Ajinkya Rahane's 112 puts Team India in driver's seat

Ajinkya Rahane's 112 proved to be instrumental in India taking a massive first innings lead

Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja resumed batting on day three and added 121 runs for the sixth wicket, before the former was unfortunately run out on 112. Team India were bowled out for 326 and took a lead of 131 runs in the first innings.

Ajinkya Rahane's hundred has surely put the visitors in pole position to win the Boxing Day Test. The tourists will be keen to bowl out the Aussies as soon as possible, given the depth in their batting.