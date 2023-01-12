"I tried to fake everything I did" - Glenn Maxwell opens up on his battle with depression in 2019

Dynamic Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has disclosed his battle with depression and stated that things would have gone south if he hadn't sought help. The 34-year-old conceded that getting those dark thoughts out of oneself always helps, lifting the weight off the shoulders.

Maxwell opted for a break from all forms of cricket in late 2019, announcing it abruptly after hitting a 28-ball 62 in a T20I in Adelaide against Sri Lanka.

In a chat with cricket.com.au in March 2020, Maxwell revealed that he felt most comfortable with Moises Henriques as he was able to confide in the latter about his emotions.

Virat Kohli on Glenn Maxwell, who is on a break from cricket for mental health reasons.

Speaking in episode four of the documentary 'The Test', Maxwell explained that he had been going through depression for 18 months before doing something about it. He felt it was the right step to seek help before things got worse, saying:

"I tried to fake everything I did. I went through depression and that was on the back of 18 long months trying to do everything right by anyone else. When I put my hand up in 2019 when I was struggling, if I hadn't let it go, a couple of weeks later who knows where I would have been.

"Every time I had something niggling me or on my mind, I'd get someone into my room - or go and meet someone somewhere and just have a chat. As soon as you get those words out and you're not holding them in, it can be a relief off your shoulders."

At the time, Cricket Australia (CA) thoroughly backed his decision and vowed to work with Victoria Cricket's support staff to ensure his well-being. Then-head coach Justin Langer admitted there was something wrong with Maxwell despite the player being energetic on the field.

Glenn Maxwell likely to return from injury layoff during ODI series against India

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey has ruled out any hopes of the all-rounder playing in the 2022-23 Big Bash League (BBL) but thinks Maxwell should be fit for the three-game ODI series in India in March.

Speaking to SEN on Wednesday, January 11, Hussey said:

"He’s not going to make it by the end of the BBL, unfortunately. I dare say towards the end of January, he may be available or hitting some cricket balls to try and get back to play some state cricket and Shield cricket to hopefully get on that plane for the One-Day tour of India for Australia."





Glenn Maxwell reveals the harrowing detail behind his broken leg and the silver lining he's found amid the gloom

Maxwell suffered a freak injury to his leg back in November, leading him to miss the ODI series against England and the ongoing BBL season. It also deprived him of being part of the Test tour to India.

