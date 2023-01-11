"Everytime I’m almost in the radar, I’m plagued by misfortune" - Frustrated Natarajan keen to play for India again

Indian seamer Thangarasu Natarajan has lamented his misfortune every time he's on the radar to return to the international scene. The left-arm seamer has set his sights on IPL 2023 to make a comeback into the national side.

Natarajan hasn't played for India since March 2021 and has stayed out of international cricket due to injuries and other illnesses. Just when the 31-year-old seemed fit to resume his career, he had to pull out of IPL 2021 to undergo surgery and rehabilitation. He then contracted COVID-19 and missed the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The Salem-born played the 2021-22 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, he couldn't make the cut for the T20 World Cup later that year, as he took only six wickets in five games. He suffered another injury after being named in Tamil Nadu's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Speaking to Sportstar, Natarajan said that his chronic knee injury resurfaced in IPL 2021 and showed up yet again after a few months. The 31-year-old hopes to use the upcoming edition of the IPL as a springboard to return to the national side, saying:

"(I) had sustained a mild meniscus tear near my old knee injury in the last IPL. I trained at the NCA and got totally ready for and played the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Unfortunately, it caused problem again (close to the Vijay Hazare Trophy), and the coaching staff advised me to rest and get absolutely match-ready."

Natarajan continued:

"Everytime I’m almost in the radar, I’m plagued by misfortune. Hopefully, God-willing, if again I do well this IPL, maybe I’ll get considered this year. For me, the IPL has been the main thing from where I got into the Indian team. So, if I do well in the IPL like last year and stay injury free, hopefully chances are there for me to be considered."

The veteran seamer made headlines during IPL 2020 in the UAE due to his penchant for bowling yorkers at will for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The playoff clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore saw him tie down AB de Villiers in a crunch situation. He bowled the most yorkers (66) that season.

"I can bowl at any stage, have prepared my mindset like that" - T Natarajan

T Natarajan (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Natarajan also added that he trusts himself to bowl at any situation and can do the job for his captain. He said:

"I can bowl at any stage, have prepared my mindset like that. The team wants me to bowl in some situation means they believe in me for that situation. I then try and deliver. For yorkers, you need extra strength, be extra skillful and need to practise a lot. It’s extra hard work."

The left-armer picked up 18 scalps in 11 games at an average of 22.56 in IPL 2022 and has been retained by the Orange Army ahead of the upcoming season.

