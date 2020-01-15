ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli headline ODI Team of the Year

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

In the ICC Awards 2019 ceremony, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced its ODI XI of the year. The game's governing body picked Virat Kohli as the skipper of the team, which features a total of four Indians, two Kiwis, two Englishmen, and a player each from West Indies, Pakistan, and Australia.

Every year, the ICC rewards its top performers in the ICC Awards ceremony. It announced the winners of the awards for 2019 on Wednesday (15th January). Rohit Sharma won the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award whereas Pat Cummins picked up the same award in the Test format. Also, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the Spirit of Cricket award for his heart-touching gesture in the India vs Australia World Cup match.

Babar Azam is also a part of this team

The right-handed pair of Rohit Sharma and Shai Hope were picked as the openers of the ICC ODI Team of the Year 2019. While Rohit impressed everyone with his consistency, Hope piled up a mountain of runs for his side. Virat Kohli has taken the number three position in the team while Pakistan's Babar Azam has the number four spot.

Kane Williamson is at number five in the team's middle-order, which also has Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler as the finishers. Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult spearhead the fast bowling attack with Mohammed Shami being the third wheel. Indian chinaman Kuldeep Yadav is the lone spinner in the elite team.

Kuldeep Yadav is the only spinner in the ICC ODI Team of 2019

ICC ODI Team of the Year (in batting order): Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

