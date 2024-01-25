ICC Awards 2023: From Pat Cummins to Suryakumar Yadav, check full list of winners

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the ICC Awards for performances across formats for the year 2023. As per an official release, the ICC Awards 2023 ‘aims to celebrate the stand-out performers and moments from the past year of international cricket’.

The ICC Awards are given out in various categories, prominent among them being cricketers of the year, emerging cricketers of the year, associate cricketers of the year, spirit of cricket award and umpire of the year. The performance period for the 2023 awards was January 1 to December 31, 2023.

An awards panel, featuring prominent cricket journalists and broadcasters and the ICC General Manager, shortlisted nominees for each category. This was followed by a voting procedure, with more global journalists and broadcasters being involved. Cricket fans also contributed votes via ICC’s digital platforms.

Complete list of ICC Awards 2023 winners

Here’s a look at ICC Awards 2023 winners in all of the individual categories.

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023

Pat Cummins, Australia’s Test and one-day captain, was picked as the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023. Under Cummins’ inspirational leadership, Australia won the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, retained the Ashes, and won the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup for a record sixth time.

On a personal level, Cummins claimed 59 wickets and scored 422 runs in 24 matches in 2023.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2023

Seasoned England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year for the second year in a row. She played some brilliant knocks against Australia in the Ashes.

Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed 894 runs and claimed nine wickets in 18 games in 2023.

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli was named the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 for his exceptional performances in the 50-over format. The 35-year-old scored a record 765 runs in 11 matches during the ODI World Cup at home.

The right-handed batter scored 1,377 runs in 27 ODIs in 2023. He also claimed one wicket and took 12 catches.

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2023

Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja was rewarded with the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2023 honor for his consistent performance with the willow in red ball cricket. Travis Head, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Joe Root were the other nominees. The left-handed batter scored 1,210 runs in 13 Tests in 2023.

ICC Women's ODI Cricket of the Year 2023

Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu was named the ICC Women's ODI Cricket of the Year 2023.

The top-order batter had a fantastic year with the bat and as captain, famously leading her team to their first bilateral series win over New Zealand. Athapaththu scored 415 runs in eight ODIs in 2023 and also picked up one wicket.

ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2023

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede won the award for ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2023. He was instrumental in the Dutch side’s impressive showing in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. De Leede also came up with some impactful performances in the main tournament in India. He claimed 31 ODI wickets in 2023, averaging 26.41, and contributed 424 runs with the willow.

ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2023

Kenya’s Queentor Abel was named the ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year for 2023. She picked up 30 T20I wickets in 2023 at an exceptional average of 7.36, and scored 476 T20I runs, averaging 34.

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023

Team India’s 360-degree batter, Suryakumar Yadav, won the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award for the second time in a row.

The swashbuckling batter continued his domination in the T20 format in 2023. In 17 innings, he clobbered 733 runs at an average of 48.86 and a strike rate of 155.95. His stats included two hundreds and five half-centuries.

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023

West Indies’ Hayley Matthews was picked as the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023. She came up with some very good performances with both bat and ball and had an exceptional series against Australia in Australia. The West Indies captain scored 700 runs and claimed 19 wickets in 14 T20I matches in 2023.

ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra won the honor of being named ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023. He defeated competition from Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Ravindra amassed 578 runs during the ODI World Cup in India.

Ravindra scored 820 ODI runs in 2023 and also claimed 18 wickets. In T20Is, he scored 91 runs at a strike rate of 133.82 and picked up five wickets.

ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023

Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield was name the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023. The 20-year-old batter scored 344 ODI runs, averaging 49.14. She also contributed 87 runs in Tests and 88 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 244.44.

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2023

Zimbabwe won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 for their sporting act after a win over the West Indies in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Zimbabwe players were seen consoling a dejected Akeal Hosein after the end of the game.

ICC Umpire of the Year 2023

Former England cricketer Richard Illingworth won the David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year. He won the honor for the third time, having previously bagged the award in 2019 and 2022. Richard Kettleborough is the only other England umpire to have won the prestigious award.

