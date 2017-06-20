ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 best bowling performances in the tournament

The bowlers made a big statement in the tournament with Hasan Ali adjudged the best player of the Champions Trophy.

by Umaima Saeed Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2017, 10:31 IST

Josh Hazlewood’s spell against the Kiwis held them back from crossing the 300-run mark



The 18-day long Champions Trophy treated us with some top notch performances, both from the willow and the cherry. Prior to the start of the tournament, a lot was being said regarding the batting friendly pitches in England and Wales.

Everyone expected the tourney to be a run-fest, however, the bowlers were having none of it and made their presence felt, to such an extent that Hasan Ali was named the Player of the Tournament. The cricket fans witnessed some of the most lethal bowling spells in recent history which changed the course of several matches.

Here we list down the top five bowling performances in the tournament.

#5 Josh Hazlewood vs New Zealand

Though Josh Hazlewood returned with the best figures of the tournament in this particular match, the fact that it ended without any result forced our hands into putting this performance at number five.

After cleaning Martin Guptill out early on, Hazlewood returned to wreak havoc in his third spell. He bagged five of New Zealand’s last six wickets, including the likes of Broom and Neesham and helped restrict the Kiwis from 254/3 to 291 all out.

The 26-year-old returned with figures of 9-0-52-6.