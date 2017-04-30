ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 best performances from Indian players that don't fade away

India may have fallen short at the end but they still put on quite a show.

Pandya dismantled the Pakistan bowling until he was run-out

In the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy, Pakistan came out on top with splendid all-round performances, getting the better of the Men in Blue by 180 runs at The Oval to lift their first title.

Despite a substandard performance in the final, India played some exceptional cricket in all the departments. Here’s a quick recap of five of the best performances from Indian players from the Champions Trophy 2017 that do not fade away, quite like the Axe Signature range of body perfumes:

Also read: 2017 Champions Trophy XI

#5 Hardik Pandya vs Pakistan in the final

Hardik Pandya proved himself to be quite the batting all-rounder, and it couldn’t have come on a better day or platform. When India’s famed batting line-up crumbled under pressure in the finals, Pandya was the lone man who injected life into India’s chase.

India were in a hopeless position, having lost five wickets with just 54 runs on the board when Pandya walked in. He took the bowlers on from the first moment and helped himself to four 4s and six 6s to reach 76 off 43 balls and give the Indian fans some hope.

He reached his 50 in just 32 balls to break Adam Gilchrist’s long-standing record for the fastest half-century in an ICC ODI Tournament final. Unfortunately, a mix-up between Jadeja and Pandya resulted in the man from Vadodara departing prematurely! Had he stayed on for a few more overs, the course of the match could have changed.