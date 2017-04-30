ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 individual performances that don’t fade away

The Champions Trophy had some truly magnificent performances.

Tamim Iqbal was Bangladesh’s leading run-scorer

Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs in the finals of Champions Trophy 2017 to win the competition for the first time, on the back of exceptional performances from Fakhar Zaman and Hassan Ali throughout.

While India had got the better of Pakistan in the tournament opener, the neighbours extracted revenge emphatically in the summit clash. The tournament had its share of ups and downs — from rain spoilers to the top sides getting knocked out in the first round itself.

On the other hand, Bangladesh reached the semi-final of an ICC tournament for the very first time, and Pakistan won the title out of nowhere, in what was a fairytale run.

#1 Tamim Iqbal’s century against England

Before Champions Trophy 2017, Tamim Iqbal had never scored a ton in a global event. He began this campaign though with a 128 against England at the Oval. That was also the first century of this edition of the tournament but in the same game, Joe Root hit another century to help England thrash Bangladesh by eight wickets.

In his 128 off 142 balls, the southpaw hit 12 boundaries and three maximums. This was Tamim’s 9th century in One-Day Internationals, but unfortunately, it came in a losing cause.