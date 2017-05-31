ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 uncelebrated players who could rise for their respective nations

A cricket match isn't always won by the best players in the side.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2017, 17:35 IST

Chris Lynn has been in rollicking form in T20 cricket

Let’s turn back the clock a bit. When Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL title in 2016, they boasted of a line-up consisting of David Warner, the second leading run scorer of the season until then, Shikhar Dhawan, the valiant Indian opener, Yuvraj Singh, an architect of two World Cup victories for India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the purple cap holder and a death over specialist, Mustafizur Rehman, the Fizz who could make the ball stall at will half way down the pitch courtesy his cutters.

Despite all the big-name talents, the Man of the Match in the final against Royal Challengers Bangalore went to a certain Ben Cutting, who had a decent season until then but nothing to write home about.

The wild Australian all-rounder swung around his bat to crack four sixes and three fours in an enterprising knock of 39 off 15 balls. Hyderabad scored 200+, which eventually proved to be 8 runs more than what Bangalore could score.

That was cricket at its unpredictable best. How many fantasy league fanatics would have had Ben Cutting in their eleven for the final? Very few. A match isn't always won by the best players in either side should be every Fantasy players' mantra.

With the Champions Trophy due to start in England, we take a look at some uncelebrated players who could turn out to be heroes for their nation in the big event.

#5 Chris Lynn (Australia)

Chris Lynn is widely known in Australian cricketing circles as a big hitter. His Big Bash exploits have even impressed the national selectors and Lynn has been given a chance to do that in the national colors. The Queensland Bulls batsman had a productive IPL where he opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders and carries some form into the Champions Trophy.

Lynn is likely to bat below the trio of David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steven Smith which means he might get fewer chances than he did for the two clubs he played for. However, with Maxwell, Wade and possibly Stoinis or Head following, Lynn has little to lose.

This makes a player like Chris Lynn extremely dangerous. With the flat tracks on offer in England, the flamboyant batsman will see the ball coming onto the bat much better, thereby aiding his stroke play. Watch out for a destructive innings from this dynamic batsman.