ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England likely to drop Jason Roy for semi-final against Pakistan

Roy is likely to be replaced by Jonny Bairstow.

by Pranjal Mech News 13 Jun 2017, 19:08 IST

The England opener has scored only 51 runs in his past 8 ODI innings

What’s the story?

The England cricket team is set to drop struggling opener Jason Roy for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan on Wednesday after running out of patience with the 26-year-old, who has only scored 51 runs in his past 8 ODI innings.

Despite staunch backing from the team management, especially skipper Eoin Morgan, Roy has struggled to make any notable contribution in his three innings at the Champions Trophy so far, getting out for scores of 1,13 and 4 against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia respectively.

He is likely to be replaced by attacking wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow in the England line-up.

In case you didn’t know...

With scores of 73, 82 and 65 in the three-match ODI series against India in their own backyard at the start of the year, it was a big surprise that Roy went unsold in the first round of the 2017 IPL auctions, especially considering his attacking nature.

Though he was eventually picked up by Gujarat Lions, he failed to impress in the few matches he played and left the tournament midway as he found opportunities hard to come by. Opting to head back home to play for Surrey and England in the series against Ireland and South Africa, Roy has struggled to get going and has simply been a pale shadow of the batsman who had a splendid 2016.

The details

Despite his recent patchy form, there were suggestions that England could stick on with Roy for the clash against Pakistan, considering his past performances against the Asian nation. He has scored a hundred and 3 half-centuries in his nine ODIs against Pakistan thus far but is unlikely to add to that tally if the reports are to be believed.

Skipper Eoin Morgan had stated prior to that start of the tournament that Roy was going to play all matches in the tournament and reiterated his backing for the out-of-form opener before the clash against Australia. Unfortunately, though, Roy failed to justify his captain’s decision and was out of the second ball he faced.

With an able replacement in Jonny Bairstow waiting in the wings, it is almost certain that Roy will make way for the 27-year-old, who has been unfortunate to be left on the bench despite scoring half-centuries in his past two ODI innings.

What’s next?

Despite Jason Roy’s miserable run of form, England have justified their tag as pre-tournament favourites with victories over Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia sealing their passage to the semi-finals stage of the tournament where they will take on Pakistan, who came back strongly from an opening match defeat against arch-rivals India to defeat South Africa and Sri Lanka in their two remaining matches to secure the second spot in their group.

Author’s take

Jason Roy has looked terribly out of touch in his recent outings and perhaps some time out will only benefit him to refresh and get back in form for the national side. With someone like Jonny Bairstow waiting for a chance, it is only reasonable that the out-of-form Roy is dropped and Bairstow given his opportunity to shine.