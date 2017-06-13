ICC ODI Players Rankings: Virat Kohli becomes No.1 ranked ODI batsman

There is a new No.1 in the ODI bowlers' rankings as well.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Breaking 13 Jun 2017, 17:01 IST

Kohli jumped two places and has now overtaken AB de Villiers at the top of the rankings

In a major shakeup in the top of the rankings after the group stages of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Indian captain Virat Kohli displaced South Africa’s AB de Villiers as the No.1 ranked ODI batsman in the world while Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took over from Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada as the No.1 ranked bowler.

Two unbeaten fifty-plus scores helped Virat Kohli move from No.3 to No.1 in the latest ICC ODI rankings. There was also some good news for Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was up five places to No.10 in the latest update courtesy of his incredible run in the tournament, in which he is the leading run-getter.

The other major moves in the top ten were made by England’s Joe Root and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. While Root went up one place to fourth, the Kiwi captain climbed up four places to fifth courtesy of three consecutive fifty-plus scores in the tournament.

Faf du Plessis, Babar Azam and Martin Guptill all moved down a place while Quinton de Kock moved from fourth to sixth. Aside from the two Indian batsmen in the top ten, there are two more in the top 15 as Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni occupy the 13th and 14th spot (both down a spot).

In the bowlers’ rankings, the leading wicket-taker in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Josh Hazlewood is now the top-ranked ODI bowler while Rabada, who was the previous No.1 slipped down to No.4. Imran Tahir is still the No.2 ranked bowler while Mitchell Starc remains No.3.

Hazlewood’s move from No.5 to No.1 also meant West Indies’ Sunil Narine moved down to No.5. The two major movers in the bowling rankings were England's Liam Plunkett and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan. The leg spinner is now the No.7 ranked ODI bowler in the world courtesy of his impressive performances against West Indies while Plunkett has been England’s go-to man with the ball in the Champions Trophy.

The only Indian bowler, who was playing in the Champions Trophy and in the top 20 was Ravichandran Ashwin and he too slipped from No.18 to No.20 courtesy of his non-involvement in the first two matches.

Here are the complete rankings:

ODI rankings for batsmen

No. Batsmen Ranking Points 1. Virat Kohli (IND) 862 2. David Warner (AUS) 861 3. AB de Villiers (SA) 847 4. Joe Root (ENG) 798 5. Kane Williamson (NZ) 779 6. Quinton de Kock (SA) 769 7. Faf du Plessis (SA) 768 8. Babar Azam (PAK) 763 9. Martin Guptill (NZ) 749 10. Shikhar Dhawan (IND) 746

ODI rankings for bowlers