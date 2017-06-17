ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final: Wriddhiman Saha dismisses Pakistan's chances against India

The final will be played at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday.

17 Jun 2017

Saha believes that India can repeat their success against Pakistan in their tournament opener

Naming India as the overwhelming favourites in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan, Test wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha is certain that Virat Kohli’s side will triumph against their arch rivals at the Kennington Oval on Sunday.

Though he acknowledged that Pakistan have improved vastly after their 124-run defeat to India in their tournament opener, especially in the bowling department, Saha feels that India have played consistently well throughout the series.

"Barring one match (against Sri Lanka) India have done well in every department and they are the overall favourites. It's no surprise, you ask anyone, he or she will put India in the hot seat tomorrow," Saha said on the sidelines of a CAB first division league match on Saturday.

"Pakistan have bowled really well since the first game against India. (But) India have bowled well in every match and got teams all out too," the 32-year-old added.

While Pakistan recovered from the humiliating loss to India with victories over South Africa and Sri Lanka in their remaining two group matches, India had a minor hiccup on their way to the final as they lost to a spirited Sri Lankan side who chased down a target of 322 pretty comfortably.

The manner in which Pakistan's bowling attack dismissed the high-flying English side in the semi-final side has given them a huge boost of confidence for their rematch against India but Saha believes that India’s class will still be too good for the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side.

Heading into the semi-final clash against a Bangladesh side who were hoping to repeat their giant-killing heroics against New Zealand, India barely had to break a sweat as they sealed a convincing victory with nine wickets in hand.

The batting has really stood out for India with the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma in fine touch while skipper Virat Kohli looks to be heading back to his best after a lean start to the year.

The fielding has also stood out for India with the victory over South Africa in the crucial group fixture largely boiling down to a couple of run-outs that totally swung the game in India’s favour.

While the 2017 Champions Trophy has been billed as a battle between India's batting and Pakistan's bowling, Saha was quick to remind that barring the game against Sri Lanka, the Indian bowling line up has done well too dismissing the opposition in all the other three matches.

The 32-year-old, however, acknowledged that a final is an altogether different ball game and added that it could all come down to which team manages to maintain a better composure in a high-pressure situation such as tomorrow’s clash.

While Pakistan have been boosted by the news that Mohammad Amir is expected to feature in the final having missed the semi-final clash against England with a back spasm, Ravichandran Ashwin’s knee injury will be a cause of concern for the Indian team.

The Men in Blue have dominated Pakistan in ICC tournaments with a 13-2 advantage till date and have clearly looked a much better side in the tournament in all three departments of the game.

Despite the start of the tournament being headlined by the trouble within the Indian camp, the players and the head coach Anil Kumble have managed to work well as a unit and as Saha said, are favourites to defend the trophy they won back in 2013.

It will a big upset indeed if India fail to overcome Pakistan in the final but one certainly hopes that it will be a final to remember, just like the epic clash between the two sides in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup.