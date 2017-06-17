ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: Scientific Astrologer predicts an Indian win in the final

New captain, new coach and a few changes in the squad; perfect recipe to retain the Champions Trophy.

Cheeku always had it in him to be a great skipper

Virat Kohli and Sarfraz Ahmed have won ICC trophy as captains once before; the under-19 World Cup. So, who will now pick up his first ICC trophy as a captain of the senior team?

For such major tournaments, the captain and coach’s horoscopes are of prime importance, followed by the astrological balance of the squads.

Talking about captains, it is clear that the moment has arrived when Virat Kohli picks up his first major trophy as a Captain. Uranus, Planet-Z (2008 FC76), Planet-X (2007 RH283) and Mars in exaltation and Venus in super strong position on his birth chart meant Cheeku always had it in him to be a great skipper.

Probably he could never pull it off for Royal Challenges Bangalore so far because his poignant moment was to arrive as the Indian captain first and for the club later.

His disappointing run in the IPL tournament is a blessing in disguise for India. That way, Virat has kept his ‘karmic balance’ intact by not captaining a team to victory in a major multi-team championship in recent times.

Planetary alignment is very much in favour of India as Anil Kumble, who has an extraordinary horoscope, is the coach. He definitely has it in him to coach a team to a major tournament victory and this is his perfect chance to do the same.

His Pakistan counterpart Mickey Arthur’s best as coach came when he led South Africa to astonishing heights from 2005 to 2010.

Sarfraz definitely has it in him to win another ICC tournament as captain but that would be another time with an astrologically balanced Pakistan team. There is one player who needs to be in the playing eleven if Pakistan is to harbour hopes of winning a major tournament in the near future – Umar Akmal.

Also, the presence of too young a player in Shadab Khan gives the astrological balance a negative tilt for Pakistan. Contrarily, for India, the players are of the right age to win the tournament of this magnitude.

Sarfraz’s biggest challenge is that he is against a captain who has a better horoscope than him and he is bound to finish second best to Virat Kohli. His high was packing off favourites England, probably a big favour he did for India as they might have struggled against England.

The nucleus of the current England squad is extremely good and they might go on to achieve the much eluded ICC World Cup or Champions Trophy in the near future. England being bumped off by Pakistan is a signal that the Champions Trophy now well and truly belongs to India, who have a captain with the best horoscope in world cricket today.

India have done everything right while choosing their manpower. New captain, new coach and a few changes in the squad; perfect recipe to retain the Champions Trophy.

