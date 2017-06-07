ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Sri Lanka: 5 players to watch out for

Sri Lanka fight to stay alive in the tournament as they take on India at The Oval.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2017, 15:31 IST

Umesh Yadav bowled extremely well against Pakistan and India will hope he fires right through the tournament

India are just a win away from the semi-finals of Champions Trophy 2017 and they would hope to make it through by winning their second group game against Sri Lanka at The Oval. The last game at the venue between Australia and Bangladesh was washed out by rain and India would hope that doesn't happen this time.

Sri Lanka are coming off the back of an embarrassing loss to South Africa and have succumbed to a lowly seven in ICC's ODI rankings. The return of captain, Angelo Matthews, albeit as a pure batsman, should boost Sri Lanka but their recent struggles are something which give little confidence.

India beat Pakistan well and truly and their two big stage performers, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh, found some much-needed form while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continued to thrive. They should see through Lanka unless something untoward happens.

Cricket is a funny game though and one performance could change the game. Here we take a glance at five players to watch out for in the clash at The Oval.

#5 Umesh Yadav

The skiddy Indian pacer was at his best against Pakistan at Edgbaston in the first game. He grabbed the crucial wicket of Babar Azam aside from two tail-ender wickets to finish with three in the game. However, his opening spell that tied down the Pakistani batsmen, was the highlight of his performance.

Yadav will once again be a critical bowler for India. This time he will be up against two attacking batsmen in Upul Tharanga and Nirosha Dickwella who had no trouble in taking on the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel. Unlike the Pakistani openers, Dickwella and Tharanga will look to attack Yadav which will make for an interesting battle.

Record against Sri Lanka

Matches - 13, Wickets -15, BBI - 4/53, Avg - 42.06