ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Michael Hussey puts England and Australia as favourites

Both England and Australia are in Group A alongside New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Australia’s Mr.Cricket believes that an Ashes final will decide the fate of the 2017 Champions Trophy

What’s the story?

Former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey is of the opinion that the fate of the 2017 Champions Trophy will be decided by an England-Australia final. In an interview with cricket.com.au, when Hussey was asked his feeling about who the finalists will be in the tournament, he replied, "Australia, and as much as I hate to say it, England. It’s so hard in these tournaments because they’re all so good.

“England have a big chance to win it all. They’ve got a good all-round team. They’ll be well-led and well-coached. They know their home conditions so well and will have that home-ground support. As for Australia, they’ve got a nicely balanced squad. There are some exciting X-factor players there and some serious pace bowlers. You’ve got the guns being David Warner and Steve Smith but somebody like a Chris Lynn could be an X-factor if he gets going.”

Hussey also stated that England have the ability to put the burden of not having won a 50-over ICC tournament before.

"Pressure is something they’ll have to deal with but I think they’ll be well led. Eoin Morgan and Trevor Bayliss will keep their minds where they need to be. They’ll keep them relaxed, really calm and that’s where they’ll come in and play a really important part.

“If you’ve got a coaching staff that’s uptight or too energetic, sometimes all that extra external pressure and stress can get to the players."

In case you did not know...

The ICC Champions Trophy will be commencing from June 1st in England and Wales with the warm-up matches beginning from today. Both England and Australia have been pooled in Group A along with New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The heart of the matter

Both England and Australia will be amongst the top contenders to win the trophy coming into the tournament as both teams are well acquainted with playing in seaming conditions. Both teams have quality batsmen and all-rounders in addition to lethal fast bowlers. So far, England and Australia have squared off four times in the Champions Trophy with England winning in 2004 and 2013 while Australia won in 2006 and 2009.

Last time, Australia were amongst the weakest teams in the competition but this time, they will be coming with a team comprising of the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Chris Lynn, and Glenn Maxwell, just to name a few.

England have got the home advantage in addition to a very balanced squad which includes the likes of skipper Eoin Morgan alongside ODI stalwarts like Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, and Jos Buttler. Their squad on paper looks like one which has the firepower to end their hoodoo in 50-over ICC tournaments.

What’s next?

Australia take on Sri Lanka at The Oval today in their first warm-up match following which they will take on Pakistan at Edgbaston in their second warm-up match before beginning their Champions Trophy campaign against neighbours New Zealand at Edgbaston on June 2nd.

England play no warm-up games and will begin their campaign against Bangladesh. England and Australia will lock horns in the final match of Group A at Edgbaston on June 10th.

Author’s take

Both England and Australia have very strong squads and are indeed top contenders to win the title. Additionally, they are well acquainted with the playing conditions in England hence, it is no surprise that Hussey feels strong about their chances.

However, their group consists of New Zealand who also have a very strong squad whilst Bangladesh who cannot be written off, especially after their win over New Zealand a few days back. Then you also have India who have been on fire in Tests and go into the tournament as defending champions.

