ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand's Probable Playing XI to face England

The Kiwis have to win in order to control their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

by Ram Kumar Opinion 06 Jun 2017, 01:59 IST

New Zealand need to overcome the pressure and lift their game

Despite being in a position of strength in their opening game against Trans-Tasman rivals Australia, New Zealand saw rain have the final say and hence had to settle for a solitary point. The stalemate means that they have to win their next match against England in order to control their chances of reaching the semi-finals. Should they fail to do so, Kane Williamson’s troops will have to defeat Bangladesh by a significant margin and also hope for the other result to go their way.

Considering the fact that they had a decent outing against the Aussies, the team management will remain guarded against tinkering with their combination. This could be New Zealand’s playing eleven for their vital contest against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Openers

Martin Guptill

Powerful and explosive at the top of the order, Guptill can make an indelible impact at the start of the innings. He got himself going in the game against Australia but had to walk back due to an error in judgement. It becomes imperative for him to settle into the groove before attempting extravagant shots. If he stays for a considerable length of time, the Kiwis will begin strongly.

Luke Ronchi (wk)

Prior to the Champions Trophy, the other opening spot turned into a dilemma for head coach Mike Hesson and co. Even though Tom Latham had carved a niche for himself as a steady operator, the think tank wanted a bit more urgency in the Power Play. As a result, wicket-keeper batsman Luke Ronchi was assigned the role of Guptill’s opening partner.

Middle-order

Kane Williamson (c)

One of the most versatile batsmen in the modern game, Williamson holds the key to New Zealand’s batting fortunes in this tournament. Be it Tests or ODIs or T20Is, he rises to the occasion and more often than not finds a way to contribute to the team’s cause. The brilliant century against Australia’s menacing bowling attack would have instilled plenty of confidence in him.

Ross Taylor

Being the most experienced campaigner in New Zealand cricket at the moment, Taylor will be under a considerable amount of pressure to deliver the goods. With more than 6000 ODI runs to his name, the 33-year-old's partnership with skipper Williamson should go a long way in influencing the team’s chances.

Neil Broom

Even though he has not been convincing, Broom should keep his place in the side owing to the rejigged top-order. Seeing as Latham will be batting out of position in the middle-order and the unenviable risk of playing one all-rounder too many arising out of Colin de Grandhomme‘s inclusion, the team management might prefer the conventional route.

All-rounders

James Neesham

If there’s one department which New Zealand have always been spoilt for choices in the limited-overs formats, it has been the motley crew of all-rounders. Neesham is one such reliable cricketer who can chip in with handy contributions in both aspects of the game. However, his mettle will be tested should those batting above him return to the dressing room sooner than expected.

Corey Anderson

Aside from being a clean hitter of the cricket ball, Anderson is also a useful seamer who can pick up wickets at crucial phases in the innings. If the top-order manages to provide a solid platform, the left-hander has the potential to aggravate the opposition’s woes by imposing himself on the arena during the death overs.

Mitchell Santner

Touted as the ideal candidate to fill the massive void left by the venerated Daniel Vettori, Santner is an all-rounder with a good head on his shoulders. Factoring his style of batting, New Zealand would do well to send him up the order if wickets fall in a cluster. The left-armer also needs to hold his own with the ball as he is likely to be the sole specialist spinner in the XI.

Bowlers

The onus will be on Trent Boult to provide the early breakthroughs

Tim Southee

With the experience of 117 ODIs behind him, Southee is the spearhead of New Zealand’s bowling attack. Since conditions in Cardiff are expected to quite overcast, he would want to pitch the ball up and entice the batsmen with his swing. Considering the fact that England bat really deep, the new ball becomes particularly important for the Kiwis as early wickets can help set the cat amongst the pigeons.

Adam Milne

The shorter straight boundaries at Sophia Gardens mean that the team management might resist the temptation of bringing off-spinner Jeetan Patel into the equation. After unsettling Australia’s top-order with his brief spell in the rain-affected game, Milne will be looking to continue his momentum. The 25-year-old’s extra pace and a barrage of short stuff can keep England’s batsmen on their toes.

Trent Boult

In an era of bulkier bats and flat pitches, Boult’s ODI record is simply phenomenal. From 49 matches, he has picked up 88 wickets at an astounding average of 24.88. He will be eager to convert his 50th appearance into a memorable one. Needless to say, captain Williamson will be banking on him to tackle the hosts.