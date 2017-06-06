ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Trent Boult's two sensational catches cripple England

Boult took magnificent catches to remove Moeen Ali and Jake Ball.

The flying Boult!

What’s the story?

England were bowled out for 310 in 49.3 overs at the end of the first innings against New Zealand. One of the biggest catalysts in scalping the English wickets was one of New Zealand’s bowling mainstays, Trent Boult.

However, it was his fielding that shone more than his bowling today.

He grasped two sensational catches at opposite ends of the pitch to send two batsmen packing. He was fast, quick on his feet and aware which helped him take the catches. After dismissing Stokes for 48, Boult caught a one-handed blinder to dismiss Moeen Ali and followed it up with a dive to send Jake Ball to the pavilion and end the hosts’ innings prematurely.

You can see the catches at 2:43 and 4:45 here.

In case you didn't know...

England host New Zealand today in the sixth match of the ICC Champions Trophy; whichever team wins this match will virtually qualify for the semi-final. England already racked up one victory by beating Bangladesh while New Zealand’s clash against Australia in Birmingham was washed out.

The details

Standing at short fine leg, Boult pulled one out of the air after Ali’s ill-timed pull shot off Corey Anderson, who had a fabulous day with the ball. Boult threw himself at the fast paced ball and ended up holding on to it with his left hand.

It was the 27-year-old who was in the thick of things in the final over as well. When Ball’s uncomfortable flick gathered height while travelling towards backward square leg, Boult, who was at square leg, ran quickly to his right to ultimately dive toward the descending ball.

Both the catches displayed his athleticism and willingness to give everything on the field.

What’s next?

The New Zealand pacer will hope that his contribution in the match is limited to the first innings and he does not have to bat in the chase. His catches, especially the first of the two, will definitely be amongst the best catches of the tournament.

Author’s Take

Good fielding is imperative to good performances in all forms of cricket today and New Zealand, with their terrific ground fielding, put the brakes on England’s scoring rate.

New Zealand are one of the best fielding sides in the tournament and Boult, with these two riveting catches, was the flag-bearer of their superb fielding effort.