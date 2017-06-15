ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli praises the bowlers, speaks about Pakistan's resurgence

Kohli also spoke about the pressure one would face in the finals.

Kohli sounded very confident after the win

On a day when it mattered the most, the Indian cricket team put in a commanding display against Bangladesh and sauntered into the Finals of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Captain Kohli won the toss and appointed Bangladesh to bat first on a fresh Edgbaston wicket and the Indian bowlers never allowed the Bangladesh batting to get going save a hundred run partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal. However, Kedar Jadhav was introduced into the attack and things went south for Bangladesh who were eventually blown away for 264 runs in their 50 overs.

“After the Sri Lanka game, the length and line has been impeccable even in conditions that are not offering too much, bowling such lines can offer wicket taking opportunities and credit goes to the bowlers,” Kohli said at the post-match presser.

“I think that wicket was easily 300+ par wicket. We never let them get to 6-an over as well. looking at how flat the wicket was they adapted very well. It was a clinical performance from the team,” Kohli further added.

The chase was never going to be tricky for an in-form Indian batting line-up and Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma ensured there were no initial hiccups for India. And then Kohli took centre stage and India got to the target without breaking a sweat.

Rohit Sharma scripted a flawless century and looked his languid self right through.

“Rohit has come back and had a full IPL season. Today also he felt a bit of stiffness on his right knee, but he understands the situation really well,” Kohli said.

India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the finals at the Oval on Sunday, June 18. Both teams look perfectly balanced and are in form. The clash promises to be a real humdinger.

“I am very impressed, their turnaround has been magnificent. All credit to them. The belief that they've shown has been outstanding. What we are going to try and do is repeat what we've done. I don't we need to change too much and hence we'll give ourselves a good chance,” the skipper said.

“Obviously we can't predict anything in this game. we're not taking anything for granted and will take the final as a normal game,” Kohli further added.