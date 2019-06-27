×
Fans’ superstitions and how you can help India relive #2011Dobara in England

Vikram Bhattacharya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
141   //    27 Jun 2019, 12:55 IST

Enter caption

Superstitions are a big part of life for people especially in the subcontinent. If a black cat crosses someone’s path, she/he will, in most cases, not take that path anymore and walk in a different direction.

With the advent of modern technology having thwarted superstition, there are still aspects of it that are prevalent among us. This becomes very apparent when the stakes are bigger, like the case with the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

There are so many superstitions around it. Some people read their religious scriptures before every India match, others pray, some follow a particular routine, hoping that it would make the difference, against all logic.

One of the most common superstitions is wearing the same jersey/clothes that they wore the last time their favourite team won a big match/tournament. Millions of Indians would be wearing the same Indian jersey they wore back in 2011, for the ongoing tournament.

It may be surprising to some people how the hopes of an entire nation boil down to superstitions, but any ardent sports fan will convince you it isn’t and that each fan plays a part in their favourite team’s result.

The emotional investment that the fans put in this is amicable, which is why it deserves all the attention that it gets.

And now, with the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup going on, it is time to take out those jerseys, give them a good wash with Ariel and wear it once again when the Men in Blue take to the field against the other teams.

Everything, they say, has its own memories. When a person re-listens to a song that she/he heard a long time ago, the memories surrounding that time in the past relights in the person’s mind at present.

The smell of the air, the taste of food, the touch of the light… everything has a feel to it, it connects everyone to something deeper and more meaningful.

So when the fans wear their India jerseys from 2011 once again in 2019, they will be reminded of the 2011 glory and that muscle memory would make them more hopeful about reigning over the world of cricket once again.

And that hope could lead to something bigger because, borrowing a quote from the Shawshank Redemption, 'Hope is the best of things'.

So, what are you waiting for? Get that lucky jersey out, make it look as good as new with Ariel, and proudly don it to cheer Team India and relive #2011Dobara… for every support counts!

Ariel has come up with a short film that is doing the rounds around this particular topic. You can watch it here:

