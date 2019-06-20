World Cup 2019: Team of the tournament so far

Rohit Sharma

The ICC World Cup 2019 is about to reach the halfway mark, and the tournament has had its share of ups and downs. From some enticing encounters to some rain-hit ones, the tournament has kept us all interested. A plethora of runs have been scored so far as the modern day style has transformed the World Cup into a run fest.

Many sides have breached the 300-run mark and it is fair to say that the number isn't threatening anymore. The teams have looked focused and the fans have been delighted to witness the festival of cricket. The quadrennial tournament is undoubtedly the biggest prize in the world of cricket and both players and fans have indulged in this carnival whole-heartedly.

While many batsmen have registered huge scores, there have been some in-form bowlers as well who have been lethal with the ball. With almost half the tournament done, it is time to look at the best players of the tournament so far.

Here, we list down the best XI who are having a brilliant campaign so far.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Aaron Finch

India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma has been in stunning form in England this summer. The opener has scored two centuries so far and looks in the form of his life, which is great news for Indian cricket devotees

Rohit's ability to switch gears makes him a potent top order batsman. The Men in Blue will feel confident of their chances at lifting the cup now that Rohit is in such sensational form.

Rohit has scored 319 runs in 3 matches at an impressive strike rate of 97.55.

Australia v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Rohit is partnered by Aaron Finch at the top as the Victorian has undoubtedly been Australia's ace card this summer. Finch has looked stable at the crease and his presence at the top has been a real blessing for the Australian side.

Finch has scored runs at a good strike rate and with 343 runs to his name, he is also one of the top scorers of the tournament so far.

Finch has played 5 matches so far and holds an average of 68.60 at ICC World Cup 2019.

