×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup 2019: Qualification, fairness and the third umpire

Ratul Das
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
103   //    26 May 2019, 23:33 IST

If warm-up games can be televised, why not the World Cup qualifiers?
If warm-up games can be televised, why not the World Cup qualifiers?

One of the many things that make modern cricket unique is the say television has in shaping the game. Scheduling of matches, tournaments or entire tours can depend on the calendar of the broadcasting right-holders. Most matches in the upcoming World Cup have been scheduled as daytime encounters, mostly keeping in mind the audience in the Indian subcontinent.

The International Cricket Council seems to have finally stamped in the requirement for 'two different coloured kits' primarily out of concern for small-screen aesthetes. If reports are to be believed, India might indeed sport an 'orange' away kit.

However, the most definitive aspect that ties the broadcasters so intimately to the sport is the television-aided umpiring system. From the advent of the 'Third Umpire' in 1992 to the employment of the Decision Review System of this day, technology has improved leaps and bounds over the years, which has, among other things, contributed to an increasingly diligent decision-making mechanism.

From adjudicating on dismissals to ruling on violations of the ICC Code of Conduct, camera evidence has become indispensable in all top-tier cricket. Such is its inalienability that even the round of warm-up matches - which are not awarded ODI status - currently underway in the lead-up to the World Cup, are being played with all seriousness to the extent of utilizing DRS.

It is easy to forget that television-aided umpiring is not a sine qua non for the official conduct of top-tier cricket. In this very month, three bilateral ODI series were played without this facility - between Scotland and their guests in Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, respectively, and between Ireland and Afghanistan (all of these matches were, however, webcast on YouTube, as covered by cameras from few inflexible vantage points).

The availability of technology depends on whether the host cricket board has a contract with television broadcasters, in the absence of which it is economically impossible to provide adequate infrastructure for the third umpire.

That is okay since mutual agreements form the basis for bilateral cricket, and non-ICC multilateral tournaments (barring Asia Cup) are usually invitational. The anomaly threatens to run out of favour when one looks at the ICC's ODI superstructure. The 10-team format for England and Wales 2019 has received a lukewarm response and has been criticized by detractors alleging a virtual shut-down on associate teams.

In fact, this would be the first ever World Cup to feature only full members. However, this is also the first edition of the tournament where any full member - Zimbabwe - has missed out on booking a berth in the finals. It is also to be noted that Afghanistan was still an associate member when they qualified.

The curious case of the World Cup Qualifiers

Precisely because the stakes were so steep, the 2018 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers was one of the more hard-fought ICC tournaments in recent times. With 10 teams, the pool was as numerous as the final pot and included 8 teams with ODI status, among which 2 were erstwhile full members (in West Indies and Zimbabwe).

Advertisement

A total of 34 matches were played out, of which 30 matches - across the Group League and Super Six stages, and the Final - had a direct bearing on qualification. 22 of these matches were ODIs. Only 10 matches were televised, which also meant these were the only games where technology was available to umpires.

Interestingly, these 10 matches included a List A match between West Indies and the Netherlands, but excluded all matches in Group B, along with a couple of matches in the Super Six stage (all matches in this phase enjoyed ODI status). More importantly, there was no third umpire in 5 of the 15 encounters among the top six teams across these two stages.

Such irregularity can lead to a few concerns. It introduces inequities amongst participant teams whereby some may feel prejudiced to the privilege of others. West Indies played the most number of matches with television-aided umpiring, which is understandable on economic terms if the official broadcaster was contracted to provide live feeds for a handful of games in the tournament.

In comparison, the United Arab Emirates had the short end of the stick, with just one match that was telecast. The other Super Six teams were also unequally placed in this regard. With the absence of camera feed in some matches, tough decisions in potential match-changing moments might have indelible effects on the fate of any team in their qualification bid.

It is not as if cricket has not seen such pitfalls in the recent past. In the semifinal of the last Ranji Trophy edition against Karnataka, a contentious not out decision in the fourth innings, on a nick off the bat of Cheteshwar Pujara, saw him tonk an unbeaten century that led Saurashtra to its first final appearance, which triggered a discussion on the inclusion of DRS in domestic cricket.

Closer to the heart of the matter, two years ago in England, the absence of the third umpire saw a howler in a Group Stage match of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup between Australia and West Indies, where a run out appeal stood turned down even as the batter was well short of the crease.

The ICC is continuing its tight policy for World Cup qualification for the next edition as well. However, if the governing body does not relax its coffers to ensure uniformity in contracting out the broadcasting rights of its not-so oomph tournaments, it runs the risk of delegitimizing the quality it aims for the quadrennial showpiece of ODI cricket by compromising on fairness in playing conditions.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Afghanistan Cricket
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup 2019: The Underdogs
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The story of the Top 10 & beyond
RELATED STORY
3 Teams which Afghanistan can beat in the World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
3 teams whom Afghanistan can beat at the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
5 biggest margins of victory in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Afghanistan warm-up match details, venue stats and team news
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Analyzing Afghanistan's squad
RELATED STORY
Where teams stand before the 2019 World Cup: Afghanistan and Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
The spectacular rise of Afghanistan in world cricket
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Biggest game-changer for Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
Varsity Matches 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us