5 finals of ICC tournaments affected by weather

With rain washing out the first and fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final featuring India and New Zealand in Southampton, a draw seems the most likely result despite there being a reserve day.

There have been several instances of limited-overs finals of ICC events being affected by the weather, with the trophy shared by the finalists after the match was abandoned. In other instances, there were interruptions because of rain or bad light, with play resuming later on to complete truncated matches.

On that note, let's revisit a few ICC finals that were affected by the weather.

#1 2002 ICC Champions Trophy final

#OnThisDay 🇱🇰 & 🇮🇳 became co-champions of ICC Champions Trophy in 2002 as the final of the tournament was washed out twice at RPS.



Read about that near perfect campaign by Sri Lanka ⏩ https://t.co/0DJCuCUTcQ pic.twitter.com/PaUOWDIKMO — ThePapare.com (@ThePapareSports) September 30, 2020

The 2002 ICC Champions trophy was held in Sri Lanka, with India playing against the hosts in the final on September 29 . Sri Lanka batted first and scored 244 runs. In reply, the Indians could bat for only two overs before the downpour started. With no further play possible, the reserve day was put to use. The match did not continue but started afresh.

Sri Lanka batted first again, this time scoring 222. In reply, India were 38 for the loss of one wicket when the skies opened up, resulting in play being abandoned and the trophy shared by the two teams.

Incidentally, all other matches in the tournament were completed, with rain playing a spoilsport in only the two finals. The ICC also learned their lessons and reserve days are now used to resume play from where they were left off to ensure results.

#2 2003 World Cup final

The Aussie celebrations are just beginning after taking the 2003 Cricket World Cup in South Africa #WayBackWednesday pic.twitter.com/V5FsEvJCw9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 27, 2020

The 2003 World Cup was held in South Africa, with Zimbabwe and Kenya being the co-hosts. India met Australia in the final and the former decided to bowl first after winning the toss.

The Australians were all over India, posting a massive total of 359 runs. Ricky Ponting treated the Indian bowlers with disdain on his way to an unbeaten 140. In reply, India lost Sachin Tendulkar in the very first over, with Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Kaif soon following suit.

By the 17th over, play had to be stopped briefly due to rain. Virender Sehwag top-scored for India with 82. As lost time could be accommodated, India soon slipped to an impending defeat and were all out for 234 in the 40th over, with the Australians crowned world champions for the second time in a row.

#3 2004 ICC Champions Trophy final

#OnThisDay in 2004, a 71-run eighth-wicket partnership between Courtney Browne and Ian Bradshaw helped the Windies win the Champions Trophy final against England by two wickets at The Oval. pic.twitter.com/LjS70I78tH — ICC (@ICC) September 25, 2018

The 2004 ICC Champions Trophy was held in England, with the hosts reaching the final of yet another ICC event. Global trophies had eluded them until that stage. In the summit clash, England met the West Indies, led by the charismatic Brian Lara, who won the toss and decided to field first.

WIth Wavell Hinds chipping in with three wickets, England could only muster 217 runs. In response, the Windies lost wickets at regular intervals and were 147-8 when Ian Bradshaw joined Courtney Browne in the middle. Even in their wildest dreams, West Indies would not have thought about snatching victory from such a position. Adding to their problems was bad light.

Boldly, Bradshaw and Browne declined to accept the offer to go off because of low light. What followed was a thrilling climax as West Indies emerged victorious in the 49th over as England were forced to wait to get their hands on an ICC trophy.

#4 2007 World Cup final

A hat-trick of World Cup wins for Australia!#OnThisDay in 2007, Ricky Ponting's side beat Sri Lanka in the CWC final by 53 runs on DLS method. This was Australia's third straight CWC title and fourth overall 🙌



Player of the Match Adam Gilchrist smashed a 🔥 104-ball 149. pic.twitter.com/n6K6ABtQCm — ICC (@ICC) April 28, 2020

The ninth edition of the ICC ODI World Cup, held in the West Indies, drew a set of criticism centered around the pitches. The timings also made it difficult to follow the matches from the subcontinent. Eventually, Australia and Sri Lanka met in the final.

Persistent rain forced officials to curtail the summit clash to 38-over-a-side game. Australian skipper Ricky Ponting won the toss and chose to bat first. Adam Gilchirst scored a belligerent 149 off 104 balls, ensuring Australia reached 281. In reply, Sri Lanka made a promising start despite losing Upul Tharanga early. Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara scored half-centuries and after both were dismissed, Sri Lanka never really got going.

Intermittent showers forced a further revision of the target to 269 off 36 overs. Bad light then stopped play after 33 overs. While the umpires suggested the remaining overs had to be completed the next day, Australians had started celebrating under the impression that the 20 overs which were necessary for a result to be declared had been completed.

The Sri Lankans then returned to face their remaining three overs, more or less in pitch-dark conditions, resembling a street game of cricket rather than a World Cup final, as Australia completed their hat-trick of ICC ODI World Cup triumphs.

#5 2013 ICC Champions Trophy final

5 days until #CT17!



India beat England by 5 runs in the Final to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2013! 🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bWcAOkaQhJ — ICC (@ICC) May 27, 2017

Amidst a number of controversies centered around spot fixing and betting, India reached England. What followed was a dominating display of cricket by the Asian giants, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan starring with the bat at the top.

They met hosts England in the title clash, which was virtually a T20 game as rain played spoilsport. With healthy contributions from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, India scored 129 in 20 overs in Birmingham.

In reply, despite England losing four wickets, Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara appeared to take the game away. Indian skipper MS Dhoni then brought back Ishant Sharma, and it proved to be a masterstroke as he dismissed both Morgan and Bopara off consecutive deliveries, thereby sealing the contest in India's favor.

