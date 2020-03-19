Two Indian women named in International Panel of ICC Development Umpires

Janani Narayanan and Vrinda Rathi's inclusion meant the number of women match officials in ICC's panel went up to 12.

Two Indian women, Janani Narayanan and Vrinda Rathi were named in the International Panel of ICC Development Umpires today. This made the number of women match officials increase up to 12 across different ICC panels.

Induction of two women umpires in the ICC panel follows a 12-month campaign, named as 100 percent cricket was launched before the ICC women's T20 WC final to help create more buzz around women's cricket ahead of the next 50-over WC in 2021 in New Zealand. The ICC women's T20 WC final between India and Australia women was watched by a record crowd of 86,174 at the MCG.

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager Umpires and Referees expressed her excitement on the appointment of two more women officials. She agreed that inducting more women officials will only help improve women's cricket and take it in the forward direction.

“These are exciting times for women’s cricket, and it is only appropriate that we have more women officials at the international level. We will work proactively with Member Boards to give female officials the pathway needed for their growth... I am sure Janani and Vrinda are looking forward to their time on the panel. I wish them all the best and hope they not only perform well on assignment, but continue to develop their skillset with our support as they travel along their journey.”

Janani Narayanan, who has the experience of umpring in the Indian domestic circuit since 2018, spoke about her plans to take the game forward by associating with sports at the highest level.

"It feels great to know that Vrinda and I have been inducted into the ICC's development panel. This gives me the chance to learn from seniors on the circuit and improve in the years to come. Cricket has become part of my daily routine since the 90s and I look forward to be associated with the sport at a higher level.

On her appointment, Vrinda Rathi also expressed her happiness stating how privileged she felt to have been inducted in ICC development panel. She revelaed how umpiring was a natural progression for her having played cricket before and also officiated as a scroer.

“I feel privileged to be named in ICC’s development panel as this opens new avenues for me. I am sure I will get to learn a lot from other members of the panel and look forward to future assignments... Having played cricket and also officiated as a scorer, this was a natural progression for me and I am happy at the way things have unfolded."

Other ICC women match officials

GS Lakshmi, Shandre Fritz (International Panel Match Referees); Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Shivani Mishra, Claire Polosak, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Mary Waldron, Jacquline Williams (all International Panel of ICC Development Umpires).