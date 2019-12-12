ICC T20 World Cup 2020: 3 youngsters India should groom as back-up for Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is undoubtedly a class player and a very successful ODI batsman, but not everyone is convinced about his credentials in the shortest format of the game and there is a reason behind that.

Having been the first choice opener for India in T20I cricket over a long period of time, Dhawan still has a strike rate of only about 128 which is significantly less than standard for an opener considering the fact that they bat at a time when the fielding restrictions are on.

A strike rate of round about 130 can be acceptable only if the batsman bats through the innings on a consistent basis which will then mean that the batsman’s average will be quite high if the strike rate isn’t quite there. But, Dhawan’s average of 27.85 suggests that he doesn’t bat through the innings too many times either.

With the ICC WT20 less than a year away, India might be better off trying out some youngsters at the top of the order in T20I cricket and check out if they are there yet to take Dhawan’s place if the selectors indeed decide to look beyond the veteran southpaw.

Here are the 3 youngsters India should groom as back-up for Dhawan

#1 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has been in the Indian squad for the last couple of T20I series, but he hasn’t got a chance to play. The team management considers him a back-up wicketkeeper rather than a specialist batsman at the moment. Since they have decided to give Rishabh Pant a long run with the gloves, Samson has to be on the bench.

But, Samson can actually be a part of the playing XI as a specialist batsman as well. The Kerala-born right-hander scored 342 runs for his team Rajasthan Royals in the last IPL at an average of 34.20 and a strike rate of close to 150.

The 25-year-old has the ability to put the ball into the gaps on a consistent basis in the powerplay. He can be a good option to open the batting with Rohit Sharma.

