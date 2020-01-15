ICC T20 World Cup 2020: 'You've got to earn it,' talks assistant coach about AB de Villiers' return

Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020

AB de Villiers made his Big Bash League debut for Brisbane Heat yesterday

What's the story?

South Africa's assistant coach, Enoch Nkwe has pointed out that AB de Villiers' comeback to the South African national team will not be so simple as it seems. As per the assistant coach of the Proteas, de Villiers will have to earn his place back in the team for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The background

AB de Villiers had announced his retirement from international cricket on 23 May, 2018 citing that he did not have enough fuel left in him to play for South Africa again. This decision had left the cricket universe in splits as de Villiers was supposed to play a major role for SA at the 2019 World Cup. However, he stayed away from international cricket.

AB de Villiers is open to playing for South Africa again

Before the World Cup in England, he had expressed his desire to come back but, Cricket South Africa had rejected the same. The T20 specialist is still in good touch hence, he wishes to don the Green and Gold jersey once again at the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held Australia later this year. South African skipper Faf du Plessis and head coach Mark Boucher have also been in talks with de Villiers.

The heart of the matter

South Africa's assistant coach Enoch Nkwe spoke about the situation surrounding de Villiers on Tuesday (14th January).

"It's not just going to be as simple as that. From my experience of the last couple of weeks with how [head coach Mark Boucher] works, he really believes in processes - you've got to earn it. It's not just walking into the team."

What's next?

It will be interesting to see if AB de Villiers would return to international cricket once again. Besides, his participation can boost South Africa's chances of winning the 2020 T20 World Cup Down Under.