ICC T20 World Cup to be held in UAE instead of India, claims Ehsan Mani

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has claimed that this year’s ICC T20 World Cup will be held in the UAE instead of India.

India were scheduled to host the 2021 T20 World Cup in October-November. However, the organization of the mega event in India is under serious doubt in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was also forced to suspend the IPL last month, as the tournament’s bio-bubble was breached.

Thenews.com.pk quoted Mani as telling reporters about the T20 World Cup:

“The ICC T20 World Cup, which was supposed to be held in India, is now going to the UAE. India is forced to hold the remaining IPL 2021 matches in UAE also. As such Pakistan had no other choice but to shift the venue of the remaining PSL matches in Abu Dhabi. We had two options, either to cancel the remaining matches or look for a possible venue during the period when we have no other international commitments. This is the best time for us and we have decided to hold it in Abu Dhabi.”

The PCB chairman conceded that COVID-19 has thrown cricketing schedules across the world into turmoil.

He further added:

“It is not easy to organise cricket matches these days. All the cricket boards are making adjustments and PCB has not done anything new. We cannot take any risk. It is the safety and security of the players and officials that should be our top priority.”

ICC has granted BCCI time till June 28 to decide on hosting ICC T20 World Cup in India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given BCCI time till June 28 to decide on whether the T20 World Cup can be held in India amid the COVID-19 scenario.

The ICC board met virtually at the start of the month. India were represented by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

As per media reports, the BCCI sought time to take a final decision on hosting the T20 World Cup, and the ICC agreed to the request.

A source close to the ICC told PTI:

"Yes, the ICC board has agreed to BCCI's request and they will have time till June 28 to decide on hosting the T20 World Cup in India. They will come back to the board next month with a concrete plan."

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in October-November this year.

