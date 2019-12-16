ICC Test Rankings: Kohli stays on top, Labuschagne and Starc record career-best rankings

Vijay.Sain FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 16 Dec 2019, 18:42 IST SHARE

Virat Kohli (left) and Marnus Labuschagne (right)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen, while Marnus Labuschagne earned his career-best position after a notable leap from 8th to the 5th spot in the list. Australian left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc also broke into top 5 in the bowlers' rankings.

⬆️ Marnus Labuschagne breaks into 🔝 5

⬆️ Babar Azam breaks into 🔝 10



After their consistent performances on recent tours, the two batsmen have made giant strides in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batting 👏



Updated rankings 👉 https://t.co/e3UkSGNkdZ pic.twitter.com/BobjQA5wMk — ICC (@ICC) December 16, 2019

Kohli reclaimed the top spot after a brilliant double hundred versus South Africa, and a century versus Bangladesh, knocking Steve Smith off of the top spot. The Australisn, on the other hand, has suffered a dip in his form with scores of 4, 36, 43, and 16 in his last four Test innings. Kane Williamson and Cheteshwar Pujara were placed at 3rd and 4th positions respectively.

Marnus Labuschagne, who has only played 12 Tests, scored three consecutive centuries and a half-century (185, 162, 143, and 50) in his last four outings. He overtook David Warner, who has dropped two spots in the rankings. Pakistan's Babar Azam also leapfrogged four spots to the 9th position after his first-ever century at home, scoring 102* against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Mitchell Starc ⬆️

Tim Southee ⬆️



The fast bowlers have been on 🔥 of late and it shows in the recent @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowling!



Updated rankings 👉 https://t.co/HYjKQA6nsf pic.twitter.com/VbBQVS6Co7 — ICC (@ICC) December 16, 2019

Mitchell Starc jumped nine spots in the bowling rankings and to the 5th spot, which is his career-best position with 806 points. He got the Man of the Match award in the first Test against New Zealand for clinching nine wickets in two innings.

Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada regained the first and the second spots in the rankings. Neil Wagner, who claimed seven wickets versus Australia, moved to the third spot. Jasprit Bumrah has dropped to the sixth spot, while Tim Southee has also reappeared in the top 10 list.

While the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi ended in a draw, Australia registered a mammoth 296-run victory over New Zealand in their 1st Test at Perth.