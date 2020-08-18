ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli maintains second spot among batsmen, Jasprit Bumrah drops down to ninth position in bowlers' list

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has retained his 2nd rank among batsmen while Jasprit Bumrah has dropped down to the 9th position among bowlers in the latest ICC Test Rankings after the completion of the second Test between Pakistan and England at Southampton.

Kohli is on 2nd spot with 886 rating points and is joined by two more Indian batsmen in the top 10 who also have retained their positions, Cheteshwar Pujara (8th position) with 766 rating points and Ajinkya Rahane (10th position) with 726 rating points. The batsmen's list is still led by Australia's star batsman Steve Smith.

Many Pakistan and England players have progressed in ICC Test Rankings

25-year-old Babar Azam played a couple of impressive innings so far against England, making 69 in the first innings of the first Test and then 47 in the first innings of the second Test. He has returned to a career-best position of fifth among batsmen in the latest ICC Test Rankings.

Abid Ali and Mohammad Rizwan scored important half-centuries in the second Test against England at Southampton and have reached career-best rankings. Abid has climbed up to 49th position while Rizwan has climbed up to 75th position among batsmen in the latest ICC Test Rankings.

Veteran England Bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been rewarded for their performances against Pakistan in the second Test in the latest ICC Test Rankings.

Broad picked up figures of 4-56 and moved up one spot to 2nd among bowlers. Anderson, on the other hand, picked up figures of 3-60 in the only batting innings of Pakistan and moved up two places to 14th position.

England batted for one inning and scored 110-4 out which 2 wickets were taken by Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas. His impressive performance saw him climb up to 8th place among bowlers in the latest ICC Test Rankings.

England's Zak Crawley impressed witha well-made 53 and reached a career-best 81st position amongst batsmen. Ben Stokes and skipper Joe Root also held on to their 7th and 9th positions respectively among batsmen in the latest ICC Test Rankings.