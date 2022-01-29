ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: 4 players to watch out for in the remaining fixtures

The ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 has entered its final leg with today's quarter final set to be played between India and Bangladesh. While the plate quarter-finals just concluded, the plate semi-finals (Canada vs Scotland and Ireland vs Zimbabwe) is scheduled for today at 6.30PM IST.

Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup



Meet Bangladesh's



icc-cricket.com/video/2466869 🗣️ "It was 2011. The World Cup opening match between Bangladesh and India, which we lost. Tears fell from my eyes. I knew at that very moment who I want to become".Meet Bangladesh's #U19CWC star, Prantik Nabil 🗣️ "It was 2011. The World Cup opening match between Bangladesh and India, which we lost. Tears fell from my eyes. I knew at that very moment who I want to become".Meet Bangladesh's #U19CWC star, Prantik Nabil 👇icc-cricket.com/video/2466869

Many young gems have been discovered at the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 so far. Let's take a look at four such players who can do a lot of damage in the coming games and have a bright future ahead of them.

#1 Raj Angad Bawa (India)

Raj Angad Bawa broke Shikhar Dhawan's record recently

The 19-year-old lad hails from the north-Indian state of Himachal Pradesh and belongs to a family who have been into sports majorly. Raj Angad Bawa is an all-rounder blessed with hard-hitting capabilities alongside a knack for seam bowling.

In the U-19 Asia Cup, Bawa impressed the cricketing fraternity by taking eight wickets in four matches. Bawa picked up four wickets in India's opening World Cup game against South Africa.

Moreover, in their game against Ireland, Bawa scored 42 runs in 64 balls. In the Uganda match he scored 162 (108) breaking Shikhar Dhawan's long-time best of 155 runs against Kenya back in 2004.

If Raj Bawa makes an impact in both departments in today's game, he can help India advance to the semis. He is one such player who, if consistent, might make it to the senior team soon enough.

#2 Cooper Connolly (Australia)

Cooper Connolly poses for a photoshoot for the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022

Australia triumphed over Pakistan last night to officially enter the semi-finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022. It all happened under the able leadership of young Cooper Connolly.

Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup



They are now into the semi-finals of the Super League stage with a 119-run win over Pakistan



#PAKvAUS | #U19CWC A comprehensive victory for Australia!They are now into the semi-finals of the Super League stage with a 119-run win over Pakistan A comprehensive victory for Australia!They are now into the semi-finals of the Super League stage with a 119-run win over Pakistan 🌟#PAKvAUS | #U19CWC https://t.co/c5fnjVhoAZ

Cooper has also been the U-17 Western Australian skipper and a part of the Perth Scorchers squad in the Big Bash League. Though Connolly hasn't fully opened up yet in the league, he scored a 117 against India in the warm-up game. He has led the team quite far into the tournament. Also, as a southpaw, he has a solid technique with the bat and dictates a brilliant left-arm spin.

#3 Harnoor Singh (India)

Harnoor Singh celebrating a century

Hailing from Chandigarh, Harnoor Singh belongs to a family of cricketers. He emerged as the top run-scorer in the U-19 Asia Cup with 251 runs in five games. Moreover, he scored a brilliant century against Australia in their warm-up game and has seemed to have found his feet at the right time in the tournament.

In today's quarter-final game, the Men in Blue will be expecting Harnoor to get them off to a flying start.

Humphreys posing with the ball during a practice session

Although Matthew Humphreys failed to open his innings in their plate-quarter final against Canada, he picked up a crucial wicket in the game. The left-arm spinner has been in sublime form recently and has grabbed a lot of attention.

In Ireland's group game against South Africa, he played a brilliant cameo of 33 runs. In the lead-up to the tournament, the youngster dazzled everyone with his performances in European regional qualifiers wherein he recorded figures of 4/11 and 5/25.

