ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 28: India Women vs South Africa Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India Women will lock horns with South Africa Women in the 28th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host this final league game.

India have won three of their six games and have six points to their name. It’s a do or die game for the Women in Blue. So a loss against the Proteas will knock them out of the competition.

India beat Bangladesh comprehensively in their last game. Batting first, India posted 229-7, with Yastika Bhatia scoring a fifty. Bangladesh were then knocked over for 119, with Sneh Rana taking four wickets. They will now look to seal a berth in the semi-finals by winning their last league game.

South Africa, meanwhile, have already qualified for the semis. They have won four of their six games and have nine points after their last game against West Indies was washed out due to rain. They will hope to end their league campaign on a high.

South Africa were put in to bat in a 20-over-per-side contest. They made a worst possible start, losing their first four wickets inside six wickets. Mignon du Preez top-scored with 38. Rain arrived in the 11th over and washed out the remaining game. That resulted in both teams getting a point as South Africa sealed their berth in the competition's knockouts.

India Women vs South Africa Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs South Africa Women, Match 28, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

Date and Time: March 27 2022, Sunday, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval is a balanced one. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, so batters enjoy batting on this track. Bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths on this surface.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Christchurch is expected to hover between 11 to 18 degrees Celsius. It should stay humid throughout the day.

Probable XIs

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Match Prediction

Indian Women need to beat South Africa Women, who have already qualified for the semi-finals, to seal their place in the last four. India have a good balance in their ranks, so expect them to come beat South Africa on Sunday.

Prediction: India Women to win.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar.

