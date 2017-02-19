ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Sri Lanka, Pakistan complete World Cup lineup

Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India and South Africa have qualified for the World Cup.

by Press Release Report 19 Feb 2017, 19:59 IST

Ekta Bisht produced seven maidens to claim the Player of the Match award

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have completed the list of qualifiers for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 after the last round of Super Six matches were completed at the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 on Sunday.

Sri Lanka scored a 42-run victory over Bangladesh under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method to qualify as the third side behind India and South Africa with six points in the Super Six stage while Pakistan had a forgettable outing against India in its last match to finish with four points.

Pakistan was bowled out for only 67 runs and lost by seven wickets as India got past the target in only 22.3 overs but Pakistan qualified as the fourth team since Bangladesh was nowhere near a big win that it needed against Sri Lanka to come into the equation. Sri Lanka scored 197 for nine and then reduced Bangladesh to 68 for five when rain stopped proceedings.

These four teams have not only qualified for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 but also for the ICC Women’s Championship. World champion Australia, England, New Zealand and the West Indies are the teams to have already made it by virtue of finishing in the top four of the previous ICC Women’s Championship that ran from 2014 to 2016.

Sri Lanka scored steadily after being put in to bat with opener Chamari Athapaththu scoring 84 with eight fours and one six. Bangladesh was 68 for five in 21 overs with Udeshika Prabhodini grabbing two for 14 when rain forced an early end.

Sri Lanka captain Inoka Ranaweera: “This (qualifying) is something that we were looking forward to from the beginning. Every player has contributed to this win. The rain gave us a scare because we were not sure whether the match would be completed today and how the run-rates would be affected. They did well early on but some quick wickets won us the match.”

The India-Pakistan match, which was live-streamed from P. Sara Stadium, was the only one to finish before their venue was hit by rain.

Put in to bat, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals and went into their shell. It was 55 for eight by the 32nd over and the innings petered out for 43.4 overs, of which 18 were maiden overs. Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht finished with a career-best five for eight, which included seven maiden overs.

India opener Deepti Sharma scored 29 not out and Harmanpreet Kaur made 24 as India got to the target easily.

Pakistan captain Sana Mir: “I’ve to admit that we were a little worried about the run-rates as our batting collapsed. We were checking the scores of other teams. It (qualifying) was something that we wanted to do on our own but at the end of the day, we are carrying positives from here. Our batting performed well in other matches and that’s how we could qualify.”

India captain Mithali Raj: “I’m happy with the way the team has shaped up from the first game. It has been a good tournament so far for us. Our spinners have done well through the tournament but our batting has to be better, especially if we are chasing 200 or more against top teams - that is an area that needs to be addressed.”

India’s unbeaten run in the tournament saw it finish with a maximum of 10 points after the Super Six stage while South Africa won all its matches except the one against India to finish with eight points. The two sides will now play the final on 21 February.

In its last match against Ireland, South Africa bowled out the opposition for 166 in 49.5 overs with captain Dane van Niekerk, Lizelle Lee and Sune Luus all taking two wickets. Mary Waldron (33 not out) and Isobel Joyce (30) were the main scorers for Ireland.

South Africa was 82 for one in 21 overs when the rain came, with opener Laura Wolvaardt (32 not out) and former captain Mignon du Preez (29 not out) putting on an unbroken 59-run stand that saw the team to a 36 runs victory under the DLS method.

South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk: “We did not think too much about the final, we knew it would take care of itself if we played well. Hopefully, we can end it on a high. We are very happy with the team. Every pitch is different and I’m proud of the girls and with how they have stuck it out in these conditions with the pitches also varying a little bit.”

Scores in brief:

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets at P. Sara Stadium

Pakistan 67 all out in 43.4 overs (Ayesha Zafar 19, Akta Bisht 5-8, Shikha Pandey 2-9).

India 70-3 in 22.3 overs (Deepti Sharma 29 not out, Sadia Yousuf 2-19).

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 42 runs on DLS method at Nondescripts Cricket Club

Sri Lanka 197-9 in 50 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 84, Hasini Perera 32, Salma Khatun 3-18).

Bangladesh 68-5 in 21 overs (Nigar Sultana 24, Udeshika Prabhodini 2-14).

South Africa beat Ireland by 36 runs on DLS method at Colombo Cricket Club

Ireland 166 all out in 49.5 overs (Mary Waldron 33 not out, Isobel Joyce 30, Lizelle Lee 2-12, Sune Luus 2-34, Dane van Niekerk 2-45).

South Africa 82-1 in 21 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 32 not out, Mignon du Preez 29 not out).