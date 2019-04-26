ICC World Cup 2019: 3 key players for India

Cricket fanatics will have no time to spare after the IPL as the biggest cricketing event - ICC World Cup 2019 - will begin in England & Wales just a couple of weeks later, from May 30.

All the 10 participating teams have announced their squads and the final preparations for the tournament are underway. The boards have even started recalling their players who are part of the ongoing IPL, in order to prepare for the showpiece event.

As far as India is concerned, the 15-member squad was announced a week ago and had no big surprises. But still, there are a few issues that need to be resolved.

The squad, which was not influenced by IPL performances, has a number of out-of-form players. The side will also lack confidence while playing in England, where they have had a poor record recently.

However, India remain a strong contender for lifting the trophy along with Australia and hosts England. The young and talented team will attempt to recreate Kapil Dev's heroics at the English soil, and they have the players to do so.

On that note, we take a look at three players who will be key in India's World Cup run.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah will lead India's bowling attack in England. Despite having Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the squad, Kohli would rely more on this Gujarat-born pacer. The 25-year-old's speed and accuracy will be his most lethal weapons in the World Cup.

Bumrah has played 49 ODIs for India and picked up 85 wickets. He has been in good form for Mumbai Indians in this IPL too, picking 11 wickets from 10 matches.

In England, Bumrah has 18 wickets across all three formats.

The right-arm fast bowler scalped 22 ODI wickets in 2018 alone. Those numbers have taken the young lad to the top of the ICC ODI Rankings.

Keeping aside the numbers, Bumrah's yorkers will be vital in the death overs. The English conditions which favor swing and pace will be an apt opportunity for him to show the world his true worth.

Bumrah, along with Shami and Bhuvneshwar, possess the ability to win matches for India with the ball at the World Cup.

