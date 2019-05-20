ICC World Cup 2019: 3 players from other countries whom India would wish to have in their team

After a great IPL, cricketing world's attention has now shifted to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which is all set to begin on 30th May. The tournament will take place in England and Wales. Ten nations from all over the globe will challenge each other for the most prestigious trophy.

The format of the World Cup will be the same as the 1992 World Cup format called the 'round robin' format. There will be a single group of 10 teams, each team will play the other nine once, and the top four teams at the end of the group phase will progress to the semi-finals.

A plethora of superstars will be in action. Here, we have a look at 3 players from other countries India whom would wish to have in their team.

#1 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler

The lack of power hitters who can start sending the ball to the boundary from the get-go, in India's batting line-up has been the primary reason why India hasn't been able to post massive totals on the board. After Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan was supposed to fill those shoes, but lately, he has also started to consume some deliveries at the start and hasn't been able to covert the start into big innings. The pitches in England will be batting friendly and 350 will be a par score. With MS Dhoni in the twilight of his career and no real firepower down the order, India would wish to have Jos Buttler in the team.

Jos Buttler is one of the best finishers and hitter of the ball in the world at the moment. His ability to tear apart any bowling attack and hit sixes at will makes him a match winner in the shorter format. The wicket-keeper batsman has scored 3,531 runs in 131 ODI matches at a strike rate of almost 120 and will be a vital cog in England's batting line-up this World Cup.

#2 Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor

The No.4 position will be the biggest problem for India heading into the World Cup. From Ajinkya Rahane to Ambati Rayadu several batsmen have been tried but no player has been able to make the No.4 position his own. India would wish to have Ross Taylor in their team who could have been the perfect answer to India's No.4 conundrum.

Ross Taylor is probably the most underrated cricketer of this decade. The Kiwi batting maestro has amassed 8,026 runs in 218 ODI matches averaging a little over 48. His ability to bat throughout an innings and score match-winning centuries sets him apart from the rest. New Zealand will rely heavily on their seasoned campaigner to deliver the goods on the biggest stage.

#3 Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc

After the retirement of Zaheer Khan, India has been unable to find a quality left-arm seamer and things will be no different in the upcoming World Cup. The wickets in England will be extremely flat and on such tracks, variety in the bowling attack becomes extremely crucial. India would wish to have Mitchell Starc in their team.

With 145 scalps in 75 ODI matches, Mitchell Starc is unarguably one of the best fast bowlers in the world. His ability to destroy any batting line-up on his day makes him a lethal force in international cricket. With 22 wickets, the Australian speedster was adjudged the Man of the Tournament in 2015 World Cup. Mitchell Starc will be leading Australia's bowling attack and will have to play a key role in the upcoming World Cup.