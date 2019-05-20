×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: 3 players from other countries whom India would wish to have in their team

Dhruvo Das
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
45   //    20 May 2019, 15:48 IST

After a great IPL, cricketing world's attention has now shifted to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which is all set to begin on 30th May. The tournament will take place in England and Wales. Ten nations from all over the globe will challenge each other for the most prestigious trophy.

The format of the World Cup will be the same as the 1992 World Cup format called the 'round robin' format. There will be a single group of 10 teams, each team will play the other nine once, and the top four teams at the end of the group phase will progress to the semi-finals.

A plethora of superstars will be in action. Here, we have a look at 3 players from other countries India whom would wish to have in their team.

#1 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler

The lack of power hitters who can start sending the ball to the boundary from the get-go, in India's batting line-up has been the primary reason why India hasn't been able to post massive totals on the board. After Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan was supposed to fill those shoes, but lately, he has also started to consume some deliveries at the start and hasn't been able to covert the start into big innings. The pitches in England will be batting friendly and 350 will be a par score. With MS Dhoni in the twilight of his career and no real firepower down the order, India would wish to have Jos Buttler in the team.

Jos Buttler is one of the best finishers and hitter of the ball in the world at the moment. His ability to tear apart any bowling attack and hit sixes at will makes him a match winner in the shorter format. The wicket-keeper batsman has scored 3,531 runs in 131 ODI matches at a strike rate of almost 120 and will be a vital cog in England's batting line-up this World Cup.

#2 Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor
Ross Taylor

The No.4 position will be the biggest problem for India heading into the World Cup. From Ajinkya Rahane to Ambati Rayadu several batsmen have been tried but no player has been able to make the No.4 position his own. India would wish to have Ross Taylor in their team who could have been the perfect answer to India's No.4 conundrum.

Ross Taylor is probably the most underrated cricketer of this decade. The Kiwi batting maestro has amassed 8,026 runs in 218 ODI matches averaging a little over 48. His ability to bat throughout an innings and score match-winning centuries sets him apart from the rest. New Zealand will rely heavily on their seasoned campaigner to deliver the goods on the biggest stage.

#3 Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
Advertisement

After the retirement of Zaheer Khan, India has been unable to find a quality left-arm seamer and things will be no different in the upcoming World Cup. The wickets in England will be extremely flat and on such tracks, variety in the bowling attack becomes extremely crucial. India would wish to have Mitchell Starc in their team.

With 145 scalps in 75 ODI matches, Mitchell Starc is unarguably one of the best fast bowlers in the world. His ability to destroy any batting line-up on his day makes him a lethal force in international cricket. With 22 wickets, the Australian speedster was adjudged the Man of the Tournament in 2015 World Cup. Mitchell Starc will be leading Australia's bowling attack and will have to play a key role in the upcoming World Cup.


Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket New Zealand Cricket Ross Taylor Jos Buttler 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
5 Players with most ducks in Cricket World Cups
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand have a death overs bowling problem, as shown by the numbers from IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The Favourites 
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Kiwis snatch dramatic win over England off the penultimate delivery in the 1983 World Cup
RELATED STORY
4 Men who have represented 2 different countries at the Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
ICC 2019 World Cup: New Zealand becomes the first team to announce their World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
7 ODI hat-tricks that came in a losing cause
RELATED STORY
5 instances when cricket teams refused to tour due to security reasons
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Players who could be the 'X-factor' for their respective teams
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us