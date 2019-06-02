×
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Pakistan - Three key battles that cannot be missed

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
139   //    02 Jun 2019, 17:58 IST

England v Pakistan
England v Pakistan

England take on Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in a group stage game in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Monday. The hosts started the tournament on a winning note as they defeated South Africa in the inaugural game on Thursday. Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered an embarrassing defeat in the hands of the West Indies on Friday.

Both sides look well balanced on paper but England hold the edge with better all-round players. Home conditions favour the Eoin Morgan-led side but nobody can guess how Pakistan can turn up and play on their day.

We pick out three key battles that will stand out in the contest.

#1 Jason Roy versus Mohammad Amir

England v Pakistan - 5th One Day International
England v Pakistan - 5th One Day International

England's opener Jason Roy got off to a flier in the tournament opener against South Africa on Thursday and helped himself to a 53-ball 54 even as partner Jonny Bairstow fell for a duck to Imran Tahir. Roy can be destructive when it suits him and can continue in that rich vein of form on Monday against Pakistan.

Roy will come head to head with Pakistan's Mohammad Amir and theirs will be a battle which will be worth watching. Amir finished with figures of 3-26 in Pakistan's first match of the tournament against the West Indies and will be keen on doing the same to England.

#2 Ben Stokes versus Mohammad Hafeez

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be up against his opposite number at Pakistan, Mohammad Hafeez on Monday. Stokes lit up the tournament opener against South Africa with a 79-ball 89 and then returned to pick up two wickets with his medium pace. He also took a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Andre Phehlukwayo.

Hafeez had a quiet outing against the West Indies as he fell for only 16 after coming out to bat at number 6. He did not get the chance to bowl as the men from the Caribbean finished things off in just 13.4 overs. He will be looking to impress against England.

#3 Jofra Archer versus Babar Azam

Babar Azam
Babar Azam

Pakistan's number three Babar Azam was the only batsman to offer some resistance as his side folded up for a mere 105 in their first game against the West Indies and will be hoping to put up an even better showing against England.

On Monday, he will come up against Jofra Archer, who had a stunning World Cup debut as he broke South Africa's back with a three-wicket haul. Archer was nearly unplayable and will be extremely difficult to handle at Trent Bridge as well.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Score & News Pakistan Cricket England Cricket Ben Stokes Jofra Archer SK Player Battles 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
