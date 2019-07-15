ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: List of all individual award winners, and records

New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019

The ICC World Cup 2019 ended on 14th July Sunday, at Lord's after seven weeks of excitement and exhilaration. England won the World Cup for the first time and ended New Zealand's dream run with a super-over victory in the World Cup finals.

With the tournament coming to an end, the players who had a consistent form throughout the season have achieved and set milestones with their excellent performance.

Most runs

Rohit Sharma scored 648 runs from the nine games at an average of 81 including 67 fours and 14 sixes. David Warner followed Sharma in the second position with 647 runs and Shakib Al Hasan stood third in the list of tournament's leading run scorers.

Most wickets

With record shattering 27 wickets, Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc topped the table of wicket takers. He also bagged two four-wicket and two five-wicket hauls in just 10 games.

Player of the tournament

Kane Williamson won the title of player of the tournament of this edition by scoring a total of 578 runs in the WC 2019. He was also brilliant with his captaincy skills throughout the tournament.

Highest individual score

Australian opener David Warner registered the highest individual score of 166 runs in the match against Bangladesh. He took only 147 balls including 14 fours and 6 sixes to achieve the milestone. And following him, English opener Jason Roy and Australian skipper Aaron Finch shared the 2nd spot with 153 runs on board.

Most individual sixes

English skipper Eoin Morgan scored 22 sixes which is the most by any batsmen in this World Cup. In the match against Afghanistan, he set a record of 17 sixes in a single inning which is the most by any batsmen in the ODI cricket.

Most individual fours

Rohit Sharma topped the table for the most number of fours scored which is 67 in the 9 games he played. Jonny Bairstow also equalled the record of most number of fours in the 11 games he played.

Most individual centuries

With 5 centuries, Rohit Sharma has set a new world record of most centuries in a single World Cup tournament. Rohit also broke the record of Kumar Sangakkara who registered a record of 4 centuries in a single WC tournament in the last edition of World Cup 2015.