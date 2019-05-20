×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: Ricky Ponting reveals his favorites for the title this year, snubs Australia

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
1.01K   //    20 May 2019, 13:09 IST

Ricky Ponting says Australia and India are among the favorites, but not the strongest contenders for the World Cup.
Ricky Ponting says Australia and India are among the favorites, but not the strongest contenders for the World Cup.

What's the story?

Ricky Ponting, a three-time ICC Cricket World Cup winner with Australia has given his verdict on the upcoming tournament, with just days before the extravaganza kicks-off in England and Wales.

The "Cricketer of the Decade 2000" has revealed that he sees England as the firm favorites to lift the trophy, while also stating that the only teams that can challenge them are India and of course Australia.

In case you didn't know...

Ponting, 44, remains one of the greatest captains in the history of the sport. He even owns a Guinness World Record for The Most cricket World Cups won by a captain, with the 2003 and 2007 back-to-back wins to his name.

Only Clive Lloyd for the West Indies in 1975 and 1979, and Ponting for Australia in 2003 and 2007, re the two legends who have lifted the coveted trophy on multiple occasions as captains.

The heart of the matter...

As the countdown for the 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup have already begun with predictions and verdicts from experts and former winners have started coming right and left and now three-time champion Ricky Ponting has also delivered his verdict on the matter.

He said that for him England are the clear favorites, not Australia or India for two major reasons. He pointed out their home-advantage and incredible form heading into the tournament as the key to their strong claim for the title. He said (Via Timesnownews)

"Initially, it would be England for two reasons. England have started playing well in limited overs and the tournament will be played on home. Naturally, they will have some home advantage."

He further added that the only teams that he sees as challengers to the English squad are India and Australia, whom he has been working with as an assistant coach since February. He added:

"But they will be challenged by India and Australia."
Advertisement

England are the top-seeded ODI team headed into the tournament and have one of the strongest batting lineups at their disposal. But the former Aussies skipper still remains hopeful of an upset by some strong teams like South Africa, Pakistan or the West Indies. He concluded:

"They[Pakistan/SA/WI] are also good. This would be a very open World Cup. Although England are clear favourites, there are other strong teams who can cause upsets."

What's next?

Though England have emerged as the top contenders for the World Cup honor, only time will tell whether the astute Eoin Morgan can lead them to a first-ever success at the quadrennial competition.

England face South Africa at The Oval, London on 30 May in the inaugural fixture of the tournament.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Ricky Ponting ODI Cricket
Advertisement
ICC World Cup stadium stats: Riverside Ground
RELATED STORY
4 Men who have represented 2 different countries at the Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Aussie resilience on show as they beat England in a thriller at 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: 3 Reasons Why Australia can defend their title
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup: 5 times a team went undefeated en route World Cup glory
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Ricky Ponting picks his backup wicket-keeper for MS Dhoni 
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Ponting’s crowning glory in the 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Clive Lloyd picks his favorites for the title
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 Things that might end England's maiden World Cup dream
RELATED STORY
2019 World Cup: Why Ricky Ponting's inclusion in Australia's coaching setup is a masterstroke
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us