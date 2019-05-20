ICC World Cup 2019: Ricky Ponting reveals his favorites for the title this year, snubs Australia

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.01K // 20 May 2019, 13:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ricky Ponting says Australia and India are among the favorites, but not the strongest contenders for the World Cup.

What's the story?

Ricky Ponting, a three-time ICC Cricket World Cup winner with Australia has given his verdict on the upcoming tournament, with just days before the extravaganza kicks-off in England and Wales.

The "Cricketer of the Decade 2000" has revealed that he sees England as the firm favorites to lift the trophy, while also stating that the only teams that can challenge them are India and of course Australia.

In case you didn't know...

Ponting, 44, remains one of the greatest captains in the history of the sport. He even owns a Guinness World Record for The Most cricket World Cups won by a captain, with the 2003 and 2007 back-to-back wins to his name.

Only Clive Lloyd for the West Indies in 1975 and 1979, and Ponting for Australia in 2003 and 2007, re the two legends who have lifted the coveted trophy on multiple occasions as captains.

The heart of the matter...

As the countdown for the 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup have already begun with predictions and verdicts from experts and former winners have started coming right and left and now three-time champion Ricky Ponting has also delivered his verdict on the matter.

He said that for him England are the clear favorites, not Australia or India for two major reasons. He pointed out their home-advantage and incredible form heading into the tournament as the key to their strong claim for the title. He said (Via Timesnownews)

"Initially, it would be England for two reasons. England have started playing well in limited overs and the tournament will be played on home. Naturally, they will have some home advantage."

He further added that the only teams that he sees as challengers to the English squad are India and Australia, whom he has been working with as an assistant coach since February. He added:

"But they will be challenged by India and Australia."

Advertisement

England are the top-seeded ODI team headed into the tournament and have one of the strongest batting lineups at their disposal. But the former Aussies skipper still remains hopeful of an upset by some strong teams like South Africa, Pakistan or the West Indies. He concluded:

"They[Pakistan/SA/WI] are also good. This would be a very open World Cup. Although England are clear favourites, there are other strong teams who can cause upsets."

What's next?

Though England have emerged as the top contenders for the World Cup honor, only time will tell whether the astute Eoin Morgan can lead them to a first-ever success at the quadrennial competition.

England face South Africa at The Oval, London on 30 May in the inaugural fixture of the tournament.