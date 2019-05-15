ICC World Cup 2019: The Favourites

rehaan díaz FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.32K // 15 May 2019, 20:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup begins on May 30, 2019

The ICC World Cup 2019 is the most open World Cup in cricketing history, with no clear favourites - contested in a format that is punishing and rewarding at the same time. No match is a stroll in the park. There are no freebies. No room for an off-day. The round robin in all probability will make every contest a must win, progressing further into the tournament. The pressure will be cranked up pretty quickly as high profile, volatile matches are littered all over the itinerary. Any team lacking in resilience and versatility will be found out and only the best will have a shot at making the semi-finals.

Here's looking at the countries that start off as favourites on the back of their performances over the past year and the artillery they bring to this dogfight.

Co-hosts England have been the leading ODI team for the last 2 years

This English squad seems like it has been specifically built to conquer the World Cup at home after the humiliating exit in 2015. They field a string of swashbuckling batsmen, a surfeit of multi-skilled all-rounders, canny pacers, and none of them is a mug with the bat. When they turn up with every cog of the machine in tune, one-day cricket becomes scarily easy for them.

They are a side to be feared and are the Goliath the others will relish slaying. The last two editions have been won by the co-hosts, and with home advantage, England is a serious contender. The omens, coincidences and form look good. This is their best chance of becoming world champions since 1992, where they lost their third consecutive World Cup final.

Current ICC Ranking 1

Captain: Eoin Morgan | Key Players: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Cricket World Cup 2019 schedule, news, points table, live scores, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

1 / 5 NEXT