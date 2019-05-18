×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming and telecast details

Fambeat
ANALYST
Preview
395   //    18 May 2019, 15:28 IST

India will be strong contenders for the World Cup.
India will be strong contenders for the World Cup.

The 2019 World Cup is one of the most unpredictable World Cups of all time. A lot of teams have displayed that they have the ability to lift the prestigious trophy. On the other hand, there are underdogs who can beat anyone on their day. So it is not a surprise that fans can't wait for the tournament to start.

The format of this tournament is different from that in 2011 and 2015. It is similar to 1992 where all the teams will play each other in the league stage. The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals.

The mega-event will kick off with an opening fixture between England and South Africa on 30th May. The final of the World Cup will be held on 14th July when we will know the new World Champion.

ICC World Cup 2019 Telecast Rights

Star Sports won the rights to broadcast all major ICC events between 2015 and 2023. This gives the network an exclusive right to telecast highlights and live matches across different platforms.

Star Sports, owned by Fox Sports will try to milk this opportunity by telecasting World Cup on its various HD and SD channels. Indian audience can also follow the live streaming on Hotstar.

The network is primarily based in India but it will also broadcast World Cup in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka (India and Indian Sub-Continent) with further reach into East Asia on specific channels.

Global Telecast of the World Cup

Here's the list of broadcasters, as released by the International Cricket Council:

Fox Sports & Channel 9- Australia

ESPN- Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St.Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent & The Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago

Advertisement

Star Cricket- Hong Kong

Fox International Channels- Malaysia

OSN- Middle East & North Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Sudan, Tunisia and Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, West Bank and Gaza, Western Sahara, Yemen)

SKY Sport- New Zealand

Star Cricket, Star Hub and Singtel- Singapore

SuperSport- Sub Saharan Africa & South Africa (Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros Islands, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, St Helena, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zaire, Zimbabwe & South Africa)

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3- India (Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh)

Doordarshan- India (Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh)

PTV & Ten Sports- Pakistan

GTV- Bangladesh

SLRC (Channel Eye)- Sri Lanka

Sky Sports- England, Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland

Willow TV- United States of America, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa

Hotstar- India & United States of America (web and mobile)

This extensive coverage will help the fans in following cricket's biggest tournament. Around 1.5 billion people are expected to watch the 2019 World Cup.


Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 Schedule
Advertisement
ICC CWC 2019, Warm-ups: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details, and fixtures.
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The Favourites 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup stadium stats: Headingley
RELATED STORY
England Women tour of India 2019: Squads, When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup stadium stats: Old Trafford
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Power Rankings 4 months from the tournament
RELATED STORY
Team India's best possible 15-member squad for ICC Cricket World 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 5 tournament debutants to watch out for
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup stadium stats: Bristol County Ground
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us