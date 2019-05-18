ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming and telecast details

India will be strong contenders for the World Cup.

The 2019 World Cup is one of the most unpredictable World Cups of all time. A lot of teams have displayed that they have the ability to lift the prestigious trophy. On the other hand, there are underdogs who can beat anyone on their day. So it is not a surprise that fans can't wait for the tournament to start.

The format of this tournament is different from that in 2011 and 2015. It is similar to 1992 where all the teams will play each other in the league stage. The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals.

The mega-event will kick off with an opening fixture between England and South Africa on 30th May. The final of the World Cup will be held on 14th July when we will know the new World Champion.

ICC World Cup 2019 Telecast Rights

Star Sports won the rights to broadcast all major ICC events between 2015 and 2023. This gives the network an exclusive right to telecast highlights and live matches across different platforms.

Star Sports, owned by Fox Sports will try to milk this opportunity by telecasting World Cup on its various HD and SD channels. Indian audience can also follow the live streaming on Hotstar.

The network is primarily based in India but it will also broadcast World Cup in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka (India and Indian Sub-Continent) with further reach into East Asia on specific channels.

Global Telecast of the World Cup

Here's the list of broadcasters, as released by the International Cricket Council:

Fox Sports & Channel 9- Australia

ESPN- Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St.Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent & The Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago

Star Cricket- Hong Kong

Fox International Channels- Malaysia

OSN- Middle East & North Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Sudan, Tunisia and Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, West Bank and Gaza, Western Sahara, Yemen)

SKY Sport- New Zealand

Star Cricket, Star Hub and Singtel- Singapore

SuperSport- Sub Saharan Africa & South Africa (Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros Islands, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, St Helena, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zaire, Zimbabwe & South Africa)

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3- India (Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh)

Doordarshan- India (Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh)

PTV & Ten Sports- Pakistan

GTV- Bangladesh

SLRC (Channel Eye)- Sri Lanka

Sky Sports- England, Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland

Willow TV- United States of America, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa

Hotstar- India & United States of America (web and mobile)

This extensive coverage will help the fans in following cricket's biggest tournament. Around 1.5 billion people are expected to watch the 2019 World Cup.