ICC World Test Championship Final Qualification Scenarios for all teams as on January 12

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final will take place in June later this year. Nine teams are part of the ongoing two-year WTC cycle, and the top two teams in the points table after the league round will qualify for the final.

Each team plays six series in a two-year cycle, three at home and as many away from home. New Zealand won the maiden edition of the World Test Championship in 2021, but they have already been eliminated from the race to this year's final. Even Pakistan and Bangladesh have been knocked out.

Six teams, namely India, Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, and England can finish in the top 2 of the WTC standings, meaning they still have a chance of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Before looking at the qualification scenarios for all teams, here's a look at the current WTC standings.

As mentioned ahead, only the top two teams will make it to the World Test Championship final, and here's how each team can finish either first or second.

#1 How can India qualify for World Test Championship Final?

Current Position - 2nd, Matches Remaining - 4, Points (%) - 58.93

India are the favorites to qualify for the WTC 2023 final. They will play a four-match home series against Australia between February 9 and March 13. If India win the series 4-0, 3-0 or 3-1, they will secure a place in the summit clash.

#2 How can Australia qualify for World Test Championship Final?

Current Position - 1st, Matches Remaining - 4, Points (%) - 75.56

Australia have their fate in their own hands as well. Even if they lose the series against India by 1-3, they will still top the points table. However, a 0-4 defeat could push them out of the top 2, provided Sri Lanka defeat New Zealand 2-0 in their away series.

#3 How can Sri Lanka qualify for WTC Final?

Current Position - 3rd, Matches Remaining - 2, Points (%) - 53.33

Sri Lanka also have a chance of qualifying for the final. They need to win their remaining two matches against New Zealand in March and then hope that either India beat Australia 4-0, 2-0, 1-0, 2-1 or India do not win the series.

#4 How can South Africa qualify for the WTC Final?

Current Position - 4th, Matches Remaining - 2, Points (%) - 48.72

South Africa's chance of qualifying took a major dip after their series defeat against Australia. While the Proteas do not have their fate in their hands, they can qualify for the final if they beat West Indies 2-0 at home and then New Zealand beat Sri Lanka plus Australia beat India or the series ends in 0-0 or 1-1 draw.

#5 How can West Indies make it to World Test Championship Final?

Current Position - 5th, Matches Remaining - 2, Points (%) - 40.91

West Indies still have an outside chance of qualifying as well. They will have to beat South Africa by 2-0 first and then hope that New Zealand defeat Sri Lanka, and Australia defeat India by 2-0, 3-0 or 4-0 margins.

#6 How can England qualify for World Test Championship Final?

Current Position - 6th, Matches Remaining - 0, Points (%) - 46.97

It might surprise a few fans, but even England have a chance of qualifying for the World Test Championship Final. They do not have any matches remaining, but if Australia beat India 4-0, West Indies draw South Africa 0-0 and New Zealand beat Sri Lanka 2-0, then England will finish 2nd in the final standings.

