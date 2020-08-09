ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on 9th August 2020

After winning The Wisden Trophy, England continued their momentum in the ICC World Test Championship by recording a close victory over Pakistan in the first Test match. All-rounder Chris Woakes emerged as the home team's hero as his unbeaten 84* helped England chase down 277 runs in the fourth innings.

Pakistan had taken a 107-run lead in the first innings, courtesy of Shan Masood's career-best 156-run knock. The opening batsman formed brilliant partnerships with Babar Azam and Shadab Khan to guide the visitors to a score of 326 runs in the first innings.

Stuart Broad dismissed Masood in the 108th over, and then England wrapped up the innings soon. Broad and Jofra Archer picked up three wickets each in the first innings.

In reply, the visitors reduced England to 12/3 in 5.3 overs. The duo of Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas dealt massive blows to the home team. Yasir Shah came to the party then as his four-wicket haul helped Pakistan bowl England out for 219 runs. Ollie Pope was the only English batsman to score a half-century.

Despite taking a 107-run first-innings lead, Pakistan could not set a massive target for their opponents. The English pacers, led by Broad, scalped all Pakistani wickets in 46.4 overs, giving away only 169 runs. Shadab Khan's cameo took Pakistan's lead past 250, but it was not enough in the end.

A 139-run sixth-wicket partnership between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes powered England to a famous win in the ICC World Test Championship. Yasir Shah bowled his heart out in the second innings, but his teammates could not support him much.

England recorded their third consecutive win in the ICC World Test Championship, and here's a look at the updated ICC World Test Championship points table after the first game between England and Pakistan.

Updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table

Pakistan suffered their third loss in the ICC World Test Championship

With a 3-wicket win over Pakistan, the English team is now only 30 points away from the second-placed Australian squad. Another victory in the series against Pakistan could take England into the Top 2.

On the other side, Pakistan is still in fifth position, with 140 points in six games. Azhar Ali's men would be keen to overtake New Zealand on the ICC World Test Championship points table with two consecutive wins over England.