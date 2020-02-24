ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as on 24th February 2020

India's winning streak came to an end

After decimating West Indies, Bangladesh and South Africa, the Indian team reached New Zealand to battle the Kiwis in the ICC World Test Championship. Although the visitors had lost the ODI series heading into the Tests, the fans had high hopes from Virat Kohli and co.

Unfortunately, India could not continue their winning streak in the World Test Championship as the hosts crushed them by 10 wickets. India were put into bat first as the Kiwis made full use of favourable bowling conditions. They scored 165 runs in the first innings courtesy of Ajinkya Rahane's 46-run knock. Mohammed Shami's late onslaught helped India cross the 150 runs mark.

In reply, New Zealand took a massive first innings lead riding on Kane Williamson's innings of 89 runs. Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult backed their skipper in the batting department as New Zealand posted 348 runs on the board.

Kane Williamson hit 11 fours in his knock

Trailing by 183 runs, India did not get off to a good start in the second innings as Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal lost their wickets before the score went past 100. Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane tried their best to curb the lead whereas Ishant Sharma's 12 runs ensured that New Zealand bats again.

Eventually, the Blackcaps got a target of 9 runs and they won the match by 10 wickets. Tim Southee was the hero for the home team as he scalped 9 wickets in the game. Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult supported him well in the pace bowling attack as New Zealand recorded a famous win in Wellington.

Here's a look at the updated points table of ICC World Test Championship after the first Test between New Zealand and India.

Updated Points Table of ICC World Test Championship

India continue to be at the top of the table with 360 points in 8 matches. New Zealand has gained 60 points from this match and Kane Williamson's side has overtaken Sri Lanka on the points table.

The Kiwis can climb to the third position if they win the next Test match against India. The final match of this tour will begin from the 29th of February.